|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|4 Jun 2024
|22 Jun 2024
|28 Jun 2024
|Annual General Meeting
|BookCloser
|6 Apr 2024
|24 Apr 2024
|30 Apr 2024
|EGM. The Register Of Members And Share Transfer Books Of The Company Would Remain Closed From Wednesday, The 24Th April, 2024 To Tuesday, The 30Th April, 2024 (Both Days Inclusive), In Connection With The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) Of The Company, Scheduled To Be Held On Tuesday, The 30Th Day Of April, 2024, At 11.00 A.M. (IST). Paper publication in connection with the proposed EGM to be held on 30/04/2024 including schedule of Book Closure, e-Voting in CDSL e-Voting platform and Cut-Off dates etc.
