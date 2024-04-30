iifl-logo-icon 1
Swarna Securities Ltd Book Closer

67.72
(-2.56%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Swarna Securitie CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateBook Closure Start DateBook Closure End Date
BookCloser4 Jun 202422 Jun 202428 Jun 2024
Annual General Meeting
BookCloser6 Apr 202424 Apr 202430 Apr 2024
EGM. The Register Of Members And Share Transfer Books Of The Company Would Remain Closed From Wednesday, The 24Th April, 2024 To Tuesday, The 30Th April, 2024 (Both Days Inclusive), In Connection With The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) Of The Company, Scheduled To Be Held On Tuesday, The 30Th Day Of April, 2024, At 11.00 A.M. (IST). Paper publication in connection with the proposed EGM to be held on 30/04/2024 including schedule of Book Closure, e-Voting in CDSL e-Voting platform and Cut-Off dates etc.

