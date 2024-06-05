With reference to the above, this is to inform you that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company would remain closed from Saturday, the 22nd June, 2024 to Friday, the 28th June, 2024 (both days inclusive), in connection with the 34th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, scheduled to be held on Friday, the 28th day of June, 2024, at M Hotel, D.No.54-15-3, Srinagar Colony, Ring Road, Vijayawada-520008, AP at 10.00 AM. Annual Report FY 23-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.06.2024) Outcome of the 34th AGM held on 28.06.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.06.2024) AGM Voting Results and Scrutinizers Consolidated Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/07/2024)