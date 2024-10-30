|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 Oct 2024
|18 Oct 2024
|SWARNA SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday the 30th day of October 2024 to consider interalia the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th September 2024. Unaudited Results for the quarter ended 30 Sep, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jul 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|SWARNA SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financials Q1 30.06.2024 Results for the 1st Quarter ended 30.06.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|25 May 2024
|SWARNA SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financials for the 4th Quarter and year ended on 31-03-2024 and Notice of the AGM. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 30.05.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Apr 2024
|3 Apr 2024
|The Board Approved: 1. the EGM Notice of the Company to be conducted on 30/04/2024 for taking approval of the shareholders for the appointment of the Mr. Nandadeep Punukollu ((DIN: 10432006) as an Independent Director. 2. Considered and approved to provide remote e-voting and e-voting during the EGM by CDSL-eVoting System. 3. Appointed Mr. Ganga Anil Kumar, Proprietor, M/s. Ganga Anil Kumar & Associates., Company Secretaries, as the Scrutinizer to scrutinize the remote e-voting and e-voting during the EGM in a fair and transparent manner. Read less..
|Board Meeting
|31 Jan 2024
|23 Jan 2024
|SWARNA SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un Audited Financial of the Company for 3rd Quarter ended 31st December 2023 along with limited review report and appointment of Independent Director in the place of Mr. Pradeep Jain who resigned on 23-01-2024 with effect from the Boards approval. The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. 31/01/2024 considered and approved the unaudited financial results for the 3rd quarter ended on 31/12/2023 along with limited review report. Appointed Independent Director. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today dated 31/01/2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI listing Regulations, based on recommendations of the nomination and remuneration committee, the Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Nandadeep Punukullu (DIN: 10432006) as a independent director (Non-Executive, Additional Director) of the company with immediate effect for an intern of 5years i.e., up to 30/01/2029 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.01.2024)
