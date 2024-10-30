Board Meeting 30 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

SWARNA SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday the 30th day of October 2024 to consider interalia the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th September 2024. Unaudited Results for the quarter ended 30 Sep, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.10.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 25 Jul 2024

SWARNA SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financials Q1 30.06.2024 Results for the 1st Quarter ended 30.06.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 25 May 2024

SWARNA SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financials for the 4th Quarter and year ended on 31-03-2024 and Notice of the AGM. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 30.05.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Apr 2024 3 Apr 2024

The Board Approved: 1. the EGM Notice of the Company to be conducted on 30/04/2024 for taking approval of the shareholders for the appointment of the Mr. Nandadeep Punukollu ((DIN: 10432006) as an Independent Director. 2. Considered and approved to provide remote e-voting and e-voting during the EGM by CDSL-eVoting System. 3. Appointed Mr. Ganga Anil Kumar, Proprietor, M/s. Ganga Anil Kumar & Associates., Company Secretaries, as the Scrutinizer to scrutinize the remote e-voting and e-voting during the EGM in a fair and transparent manner. Read less..

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 23 Jan 2024