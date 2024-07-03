iifl-logo-icon 1
Swarna Securities Ltd Company Summary

71.85
(5.66%)
Jan 14, 2025|12:54:00 PM

Swarna Securities Ltd Summary

Swarna Securities Limited was incorporated in 1990. The Company provides hire purchase and hypothecation loans and advances in India. It trades in shares. With the surrender of the NBFC Certificate of Registration to the Reserve Bank of India, the Company has stopped the business of Non-Banking Finance Company. There has been no fresh issue of any loans during the year. The Company has been collecting the outstanding dues from its borrowers. Therefore, there is no business in the Company, has some non-operating income in the form of rent / lease and dividend.After coming out of the non-banking finance business, the Company aim to venture in to real estate and development sector.

