Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltd Summary

Swarnsarita Jewels India Limited, established in August, 1992, is renowned Manufacturer, Wholesaler of high-end Gold Jewellery and Diamond Jewellery, which got listed on the Bombay Stock exchange as a result in takeover of Shyam Star Gems Ltd. an existing profit making company.The erstwhile Company, Shyam Star Gems Limited commenced its activities in 1989 and was engaged in the Business of importing Australian Rough Diamonds, polishing & processing the Diamonds and exporting the same. M/s. Shyam Exports, a firm belonging to Indian promoters of Shyam Star Gems Ltd commenced its activities in May, 1989 and was engaged into the Business of importing Australian Rough Diamonds, getting the same polished/processed at units belonging to the Partners and exporting the same. Shyam Star Gems Ltd. was acquired by Swarnasarita Jewellers Private Limited and is presently renamed to Swarnsarita Jewels India Limited.The Company opened 2 branches in India i.e. Bangalore and Kolkata during the year 2015-16; opened one branch office in Delhi to capture the market and expand its business in India.