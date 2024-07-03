iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltd Company Summary

34
(-11.18%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:15:00 PM

Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltd Summary

Swarnsarita Jewels India Limited, established in August, 1992, is renowned Manufacturer, Wholesaler of high-end Gold Jewellery and Diamond Jewellery, which got listed on the Bombay Stock exchange as a result in takeover of Shyam Star Gems Ltd. an existing profit making company.The erstwhile Company, Shyam Star Gems Limited commenced its activities in 1989 and was engaged in the Business of importing Australian Rough Diamonds, polishing & processing the Diamonds and exporting the same. M/s. Shyam Exports, a firm belonging to Indian promoters of Shyam Star Gems Ltd commenced its activities in May, 1989 and was engaged into the Business of importing Australian Rough Diamonds, getting the same polished/processed at units belonging to the Partners and exporting the same. Shyam Star Gems Ltd. was acquired by Swarnasarita Jewellers Private Limited and is presently renamed to Swarnsarita Jewels India Limited.The Company opened 2 branches in India i.e. Bangalore and Kolkata during the year 2015-16; opened one branch office in Delhi to capture the market and expand its business in India.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.