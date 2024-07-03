iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltd Share Price

41.49
(1.24%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:09:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open42.34
  • Day's High42.34
  • 52 Wk High64.98
  • Prev. Close40.98
  • Day's Low40.01
  • 52 Wk Low 23.1
  • Turnover (lac)0.35
  • P/E10.73
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value62.59
  • EPS3.82
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)86.63
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

42.34

Prev. Close

40.98

Turnover(Lac.)

0.35

Day's High

42.34

Day's Low

40.01

52 Week's High

64.98

52 Week's Low

23.1

Book Value

62.59

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

86.63

P/E

10.73

EPS

3.82

Divi. Yield

0

Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:19 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.03%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.03%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 47.94%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.84

20.84

20.84

20.84

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

102.6

97.43

92.39

84.21

Net Worth

123.44

118.27

113.23

105.05

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

575.4

558.73

485.09

286.08

yoy growth (%)

2.98

15.18

69.56

-10.87

Raw materials

-557.36

-541.52

-471.13

-274.62

As % of sales

96.86

96.92

97.12

95.99

Employee costs

-3.91

-6.82

-4.54

-3.8

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

8.45

7.69

6.43

4.17

Depreciation

-0.4

-0.86

-0.18

-0.18

Tax paid

-2.44

-2.38

-2.13

-1.3

Working capital

18.95

22.89

31.29

8.91

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2.98

15.18

69.56

-10.87

Op profit growth

56.22

14.87

24.83

13.82

EBIT growth

12.15

24.82

23.04

4.2

Net profit growth

13.27

23.58

49.82

7.07

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

769.69

839.9

841.19

575.67

559.14

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

769.69

839.9

841.19

575.67

559.14

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.58

3.15

7.89

4.12

6.84

View Annually Results

Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,449.2

92.773,06,215.27050.3212,268168.64

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

778.55

137.3180,302.4120.260.155,226.7942.13

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

690.9

52.749,376.0932.3902,001.53104.71

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

1,133.9

42.479,275.5816.830.171,458.68177.02

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

15.31

08,268.74178.970504.976.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Mahendra M Chordia

Independent Director

Dhruvin B Shah

Whole-time Director

Sunny M Chordia

Independent Director

Deep Shailesh Lakhani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Deepak Suthar

Independent Director

Umang Mitul Mehta

Executive Director

Rajul Chordia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltd

Summary

Swarnsarita Jewels India Limited, established in August, 1992, is renowned Manufacturer, Wholesaler of high-end Gold Jewellery and Diamond Jewellery, which got listed on the Bombay Stock exchange as a result in takeover of Shyam Star Gems Ltd. an existing profit making company.The erstwhile Company, Shyam Star Gems Limited commenced its activities in 1989 and was engaged in the Business of importing Australian Rough Diamonds, polishing & processing the Diamonds and exporting the same. M/s. Shyam Exports, a firm belonging to Indian promoters of Shyam Star Gems Ltd commenced its activities in May, 1989 and was engaged into the Business of importing Australian Rough Diamonds, getting the same polished/processed at units belonging to the Partners and exporting the same. Shyam Star Gems Ltd. was acquired by Swarnasarita Jewellers Private Limited and is presently renamed to Swarnsarita Jewels India Limited.The Company opened 2 branches in India i.e. Bangalore and Kolkata during the year 2015-16; opened one branch office in Delhi to capture the market and expand its business in India.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltd share price today?

The Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹41.49 today.

What is the Market Cap of Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltd is ₹86.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltd is 10.73 and 0.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltd is ₹23.1 and ₹64.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltd?

Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.63%, 3 Years at 19.94%, 1 Year at 23.14%, 6 Month at 39.06%, 3 Month at -25.40% and 1 Month at 3.56%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.03 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 47.95 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.