SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹42.34
Prev. Close₹40.98
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.35
Day's High₹42.34
Day's Low₹40.01
52 Week's High₹64.98
52 Week's Low₹23.1
Book Value₹62.59
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)86.63
P/E10.73
EPS3.82
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.84
20.84
20.84
20.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
102.6
97.43
92.39
84.21
Net Worth
123.44
118.27
113.23
105.05
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
575.4
558.73
485.09
286.08
yoy growth (%)
2.98
15.18
69.56
-10.87
Raw materials
-557.36
-541.52
-471.13
-274.62
As % of sales
96.86
96.92
97.12
95.99
Employee costs
-3.91
-6.82
-4.54
-3.8
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
8.45
7.69
6.43
4.17
Depreciation
-0.4
-0.86
-0.18
-0.18
Tax paid
-2.44
-2.38
-2.13
-1.3
Working capital
18.95
22.89
31.29
8.91
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.98
15.18
69.56
-10.87
Op profit growth
56.22
14.87
24.83
13.82
EBIT growth
12.15
24.82
23.04
4.2
Net profit growth
13.27
23.58
49.82
7.07
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
769.69
839.9
841.19
575.67
559.14
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
769.69
839.9
841.19
575.67
559.14
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.58
3.15
7.89
4.12
6.84
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,449.2
|92.77
|3,06,215.2
|705
|0.32
|12,268
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
778.55
|137.31
|80,302.4
|120.26
|0.15
|5,226.79
|42.13
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
690.9
|52.74
|9,376.09
|32.39
|0
|2,001.53
|104.71
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
1,133.9
|42.47
|9,275.58
|16.83
|0.17
|1,458.68
|177.02
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
15.31
|0
|8,268.74
|178.97
|0
|504.97
|6.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Mahendra M Chordia
Independent Director
Dhruvin B Shah
Whole-time Director
Sunny M Chordia
Independent Director
Deep Shailesh Lakhani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Deepak Suthar
Independent Director
Umang Mitul Mehta
Executive Director
Rajul Chordia
Reports by Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltd
Summary
Swarnsarita Jewels India Limited, established in August, 1992, is renowned Manufacturer, Wholesaler of high-end Gold Jewellery and Diamond Jewellery, which got listed on the Bombay Stock exchange as a result in takeover of Shyam Star Gems Ltd. an existing profit making company.The erstwhile Company, Shyam Star Gems Limited commenced its activities in 1989 and was engaged in the Business of importing Australian Rough Diamonds, polishing & processing the Diamonds and exporting the same. M/s. Shyam Exports, a firm belonging to Indian promoters of Shyam Star Gems Ltd commenced its activities in May, 1989 and was engaged into the Business of importing Australian Rough Diamonds, getting the same polished/processed at units belonging to the Partners and exporting the same. Shyam Star Gems Ltd. was acquired by Swarnasarita Jewellers Private Limited and is presently renamed to Swarnsarita Jewels India Limited.The Company opened 2 branches in India i.e. Bangalore and Kolkata during the year 2015-16; opened one branch office in Delhi to capture the market and expand its business in India.
The Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹41.49 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltd is ₹86.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltd is 10.73 and 0.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltd is ₹23.1 and ₹64.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.63%, 3 Years at 19.94%, 1 Year at 23.14%, 6 Month at 39.06%, 3 Month at -25.40% and 1 Month at 3.56%.
