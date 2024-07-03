Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
598.45
688.08
642.07
366.18
452.93
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
598.45
688.08
642.07
366.18
452.93
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.12
2.97
5.11
1.95
4.32
Total Income
599.57
691.04
647.18
368.13
457.25
Total Expenditure
586.08
680.91
634.1
358.49
447.47
PBIDT
13.49
10.13
13.08
9.64
9.77
Interest
6.96
5.83
5
4.35
3.93
PBDT
6.52
4.3
8.08
5.29
5.84
Depreciation
0.23
0.2
0.22
0.34
0.15
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.57
1.42
1.98
1.45
1.42
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
4.72
2.69
5.88
3.5
4.27
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
4.72
2.69
5.88
3.5
4.27
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
4.72
2.69
5.88
3.5
4.27
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.26
1.29
2.89
1.68
2.05
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
20.84
20.84
20.84
20.84
20.84
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
2.25
1.47
2.03
2.63
2.15
PBDTM(%)
1.08
0.62
1.25
1.44
1.28
PATM(%)
0.78
0.39
0.91
0.95
0.94
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.