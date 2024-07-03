iifl-logo-icon 1
Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

41
(3.51%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

598.45

688.08

642.07

366.18

452.93

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

598.45

688.08

642.07

366.18

452.93

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.12

2.97

5.11

1.95

4.32

Total Income

599.57

691.04

647.18

368.13

457.25

Total Expenditure

586.08

680.91

634.1

358.49

447.47

PBIDT

13.49

10.13

13.08

9.64

9.77

Interest

6.96

5.83

5

4.35

3.93

PBDT

6.52

4.3

8.08

5.29

5.84

Depreciation

0.23

0.2

0.22

0.34

0.15

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.57

1.42

1.98

1.45

1.42

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

4.72

2.69

5.88

3.5

4.27

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

4.72

2.69

5.88

3.5

4.27

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

4.72

2.69

5.88

3.5

4.27

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.26

1.29

2.89

1.68

2.05

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

20.84

20.84

20.84

20.84

20.84

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

2.25

1.47

2.03

2.63

2.15

PBDTM(%)

1.08

0.62

1.25

1.44

1.28

PATM(%)

0.78

0.39

0.91

0.95

0.94

