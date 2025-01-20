iifl-logo-icon 1
Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltd Key Ratios

38.4
(-0.57%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:09:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2.95

14.96

69.68

-10.85

Op profit growth

67.99

-3.7

23.35

16.8

EBIT growth

16.55

15.48

22.67

-7.13

Net profit growth

20.96

4.4

49.91

7.1

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

1.84

1.12

1.34

1.85

EBIT margin

2.48

2.19

2.18

3.02

Net profit margin

0.95

0.8

0.89

1

RoCE

6.8

6.22

5.93

5.4

RoNW

1.35

1.21

1.25

0.87

RoA

0.65

0.57

0.6

0.45

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

2.63

2.17

2.08

1.39

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

2.42

1.74

1.97

1.27

Book value per share

49.78

47.01

42.54

40.47

Valuation ratios

P/E

4.99

3.19

7.93

15.89

P/CEPS

5.42

3.97

8.33

17.27

P/B

0.26

0.14

0.38

0.54

EV/EBIDTA

7.62

7.33

8.76

11.85

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-30.83

-34.4

-32.93

-31.54

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

50.04

39.6

36.32

58.34

Inventory days

60.11

62.21

65.63

98.09

Creditor days

-1.2

-1.71

-2.59

-9.06

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.23

-2.28

-2.55

-1.95

Net debt / equity

0.81

0.83

0.68

0.7

Net debt / op. profit

8

12.98

9.22

11.13

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-96.82

-96.85

-97.02

-95.81

Employee costs

-0.67

-1.22

-0.93

-1.33

Other costs

-0.65

-0.8

-0.68

-0.99

