Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.95
14.96
69.68
-10.85
Op profit growth
67.99
-3.7
23.35
16.8
EBIT growth
16.55
15.48
22.67
-7.13
Net profit growth
20.96
4.4
49.91
7.1
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
1.84
1.12
1.34
1.85
EBIT margin
2.48
2.19
2.18
3.02
Net profit margin
0.95
0.8
0.89
1
RoCE
6.8
6.22
5.93
5.4
RoNW
1.35
1.21
1.25
0.87
RoA
0.65
0.57
0.6
0.45
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
2.63
2.17
2.08
1.39
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
2.42
1.74
1.97
1.27
Book value per share
49.78
47.01
42.54
40.47
Valuation ratios
P/E
4.99
3.19
7.93
15.89
P/CEPS
5.42
3.97
8.33
17.27
P/B
0.26
0.14
0.38
0.54
EV/EBIDTA
7.62
7.33
8.76
11.85
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-30.83
-34.4
-32.93
-31.54
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
50.04
39.6
36.32
58.34
Inventory days
60.11
62.21
65.63
98.09
Creditor days
-1.2
-1.71
-2.59
-9.06
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.23
-2.28
-2.55
-1.95
Net debt / equity
0.81
0.83
0.68
0.7
Net debt / op. profit
8
12.98
9.22
11.13
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-96.82
-96.85
-97.02
-95.81
Employee costs
-0.67
-1.22
-0.93
-1.33
Other costs
-0.65
-0.8
-0.68
-0.99
