|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
575.4
558.73
485.09
286.08
yoy growth (%)
2.98
15.18
69.56
-10.87
Raw materials
-557.36
-541.52
-471.13
-274.62
As % of sales
96.86
96.92
97.12
95.99
Employee costs
-3.91
-6.82
-4.54
-3.8
As % of sales
0.67
1.22
0.93
1.32
Other costs
-3.24
-3.42
-3.35
-2.79
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.56
0.61
0.69
0.97
Operating profit
10.87
6.96
6.06
4.85
OPM
1.89
1.24
1.24
1.69
Depreciation
-0.4
-0.86
-0.18
-0.18
Interest expense
-6.37
-5.53
-4.16
-4.43
Other income
4.35
7.12
4.72
3.94
Profit before tax
8.45
7.69
6.43
4.17
Taxes
-2.44
-2.38
-2.13
-1.3
Tax rate
-28.88
-30.94
-33.23
-31.3
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
6.01
5.31
4.29
2.86
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
6.01
5.31
4.29
2.86
yoy growth (%)
13.27
23.58
49.82
7.07
NPM
1.04
0.95
0.88
1
