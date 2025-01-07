iifl-logo-icon 1
Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

39.11
(-2.25%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:07:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

575.4

558.73

485.09

286.08

yoy growth (%)

2.98

15.18

69.56

-10.87

Raw materials

-557.36

-541.52

-471.13

-274.62

As % of sales

96.86

96.92

97.12

95.99

Employee costs

-3.91

-6.82

-4.54

-3.8

As % of sales

0.67

1.22

0.93

1.32

Other costs

-3.24

-3.42

-3.35

-2.79

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.56

0.61

0.69

0.97

Operating profit

10.87

6.96

6.06

4.85

OPM

1.89

1.24

1.24

1.69

Depreciation

-0.4

-0.86

-0.18

-0.18

Interest expense

-6.37

-5.53

-4.16

-4.43

Other income

4.35

7.12

4.72

3.94

Profit before tax

8.45

7.69

6.43

4.17

Taxes

-2.44

-2.38

-2.13

-1.3

Tax rate

-28.88

-30.94

-33.23

-31.3

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

6.01

5.31

4.29

2.86

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

6.01

5.31

4.29

2.86

yoy growth (%)

13.27

23.58

49.82

7.07

NPM

1.04

0.95

0.88

1

