Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.84
20.84
20.84
20.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
102.6
97.43
92.39
84.21
Net Worth
123.44
118.27
113.23
105.05
Minority Interest
Debt
100.29
117.03
125.99
116.77
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.3
0.22
0.13
0.15
Total Liabilities
224.03
235.52
239.35
221.97
Fixed Assets
6.38
4.86
4.89
5.19
Intangible Assets
Investments
10
10
10
10.13
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.16
0.16
0.11
0.13
Networking Capital
187.63
202.33
180.64
174.65
Inventories
76.44
75.77
85.83
76.87
Inventory Days
48.76
Sundry Debtors
55.37
92.26
85.97
89.15
Debtor Days
56.55
Other Current Assets
57.46
37.49
14.64
13.09
Sundry Creditors
-0.86
-2.99
-2.12
-1.15
Creditor Days
0.72
Other Current Liabilities
-0.78
-0.2
-3.68
-3.31
Cash
19.85
18.17
43.71
31.88
Total Assets
224.02
235.52
239.35
221.98
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.