Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended Sep. 30 2024 Financial Results / Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, November 14, 2024 pursuant to regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Aug 2024 22 Aug 2024

Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Boards Report of the company along for financial year 2023-24; & To finalize the date venue time and mode for convening of the 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the company; & finalize the date of book closure for the purpose of the forthcoming 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) & consider the appointment of Scrutinizer & To consider the approval of the appointment of Mr. Mahendra Madanlal Chordia (DIN: 00175686) as director liable to retire by rotation; & To consider the approval of the Re-appointment of M/s. Banshi Jain & Associates Chartered Accountants as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a Second term; To consider the approval of the Re-appointment of Mr. Deep Shailesh Lakhani (DIN: 08018001) as an Independent Director for a Second term; To consider the approval of the Re-appointment of Mr. Umang Mitul Mehta (DIN:07974230) as an Independent Director for a Second term; Any other matter with the permission of the chair; AGM Date 24th Sep., 2024 at 11:00 AM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.08.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 at 6:00(IST) P.M. We wish to intimate your esteemed exchange that as decided in the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, i.e. Wednesday, August 14, 2023, at 06:00 P.M. (IST) for which intimation was already given to you: Approved and taken on record the Un-audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results along with Limited Review Report in compliance with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2024; Approved the issue of a Duplicate share certificate. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024; & To approve change the registered office of the company within local limit; & To approve change the address at which the books of account are to be maintained;& To approve the appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company for FY 2023-24; & To approve the appointment of Internal Auditor for FY 2024-25; & Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Results - Financial Results for March 31, 2024 The Board of Director considered and approved the following agenda(s): Approved the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024; Approved the change of the registered office of the company within local limit at Office No. 104, First Floor, 17/19, Ustad Building, Dhanji Street, Zaveri Bazaar Mumbai-400002; Approved the change of the address at which the books of account are to be maintained at Office No. 104, First Floor, 17/19, Ustad Building, Dhanji Street, Zaveri Bazaar Mumbai-400002; Approved the appointment of M/s. Deep Shukla and Associates, Company Secretaries, Mumbai, as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for F.Y. 2023-24; Approved the appointment of M/s. Viral P. Shah and Co., Chartered Accountants, Ahmedabad, as Internal Auditor for FY 2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024