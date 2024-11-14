iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended Sep. 30 2024 Financial Results / Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, November 14, 2024 pursuant to regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting27 Aug 202422 Aug 2024
Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Boards Report of the company along for financial year 2023-24; & To finalize the date venue time and mode for convening of the 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the company; & finalize the date of book closure for the purpose of the forthcoming 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) & consider the appointment of Scrutinizer & To consider the approval of the appointment of Mr. Mahendra Madanlal Chordia (DIN: 00175686) as director liable to retire by rotation; & To consider the approval of the Re-appointment of M/s. Banshi Jain & Associates Chartered Accountants as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a Second term; To consider the approval of the Re-appointment of Mr. Deep Shailesh Lakhani (DIN: 08018001) as an Independent Director for a Second term; To consider the approval of the Re-appointment of Mr. Umang Mitul Mehta (DIN:07974230) as an Independent Director for a Second term; Any other matter with the permission of the chair; AGM Date 24th Sep., 2024 at 11:00 AM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.08.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 at 6:00(IST) P.M. We wish to intimate your esteemed exchange that as decided in the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, i.e. Wednesday, August 14, 2023, at 06:00 P.M. (IST) for which intimation was already given to you: Approved and taken on record the Un-audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results along with Limited Review Report in compliance with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2024; Approved the issue of a Duplicate share certificate. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024; & To approve change the registered office of the company within local limit; & To approve change the address at which the books of account are to be maintained;& To approve the appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company for FY 2023-24; & To approve the appointment of Internal Auditor for FY 2024-25; & Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Results - Financial Results for March 31, 2024 The Board of Director considered and approved the following agenda(s): Approved the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024; Approved the change of the registered office of the company within local limit at Office No. 104, First Floor, 17/19, Ustad Building, Dhanji Street, Zaveri Bazaar Mumbai-400002; Approved the change of the address at which the books of account are to be maintained at Office No. 104, First Floor, 17/19, Ustad Building, Dhanji Street, Zaveri Bazaar Mumbai-400002; Approved the appointment of M/s. Deep Shukla and Associates, Company Secretaries, Mumbai, as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for F.Y. 2023-24; Approved the appointment of M/s. Viral P. Shah and Co., Chartered Accountants, Ahmedabad, as Internal Auditor for FY 2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 Financial Results - Outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday, February 14, 2024 pursuant to regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 Results - Financial Results for December 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

