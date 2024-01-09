iifl-logo
Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd Balance Sheet

11.73
(2.00%)
Jan 9, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

0.24

0.24

0.24

0.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

642.79

642.7

641.51

641.08

Net Worth

643.03

642.94

641.75

641.32

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.01

0.63

0.41

Total Liabilities

643.03

642.95

642.38

641.73

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

625

641.19

640.6

639.87

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.09

0.2

0.2

0.17

Networking Capital

1.61

1.56

1.57

1.66

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

1.63

1.6

1.6

1.69

Sundry Creditors

-0.02

-0.03

-0.01

-0.02

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

0

-0.01

-0.02

-0.01

Cash

16.33

0.01

0.01

0.03

Total Assets

643.03

642.96

642.38

641.73

