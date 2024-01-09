Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.24
0.24
0.24
0.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
642.79
642.7
641.51
641.08
Net Worth
643.03
642.94
641.75
641.32
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.01
0.63
0.41
Total Liabilities
643.03
642.95
642.38
641.73
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
625
641.19
640.6
639.87
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.09
0.2
0.2
0.17
Networking Capital
1.61
1.56
1.57
1.66
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
1.63
1.6
1.6
1.69
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
-0.03
-0.01
-0.02
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
0
-0.01
-0.02
-0.01
Cash
16.33
0.01
0.01
0.03
Total Assets
643.03
642.96
642.38
641.73
