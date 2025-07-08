iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd Share Price Live

11.73
(2.00%)
Jan 9, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open11.73
  • Day's High11.73
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close11.5
  • Day's Low11.73
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.12
  • P/E2.38
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value26,792.91
  • EPS4.93
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.28
  • Div. Yield8.53
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

11.73

Prev. Close

11.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0.12

Day's High

11.73

Day's Low

11.73

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

26,792.91

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.28

P/E

2.38

EPS

4.93

Divi. Yield

8.53

Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd Corporate Action

26 May 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 May, 2025

arrow

3 Feb 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

15 Apr 2025

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 12 Jun, 2025

arrow

23 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:20 AM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.38%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.38%

Non-Promoter- 25.61%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

0.24

0.24

0.24

0.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

642.79

642.7

641.51

641.08

Net Worth

643.03

642.94

641.75

641.32

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.13

-0.46

-0.53

-1.56

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2010Mar-2009Mar-2008Mar-2007Mar-2006

Gross Sales

21.21

21.19

2.66

8.57

5.09

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

21.21

21.19

2.66

8.57

5.09

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.07

0

0

0.66

0

View Annually Results

Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

927.4

39.025,76,312.933,940.440.615,486.39141.6

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,017.5

206.713,22,358.827.570.0564.6452.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

328.8

382.332,08,895.9897.140.15151.5339.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

138.2

27.751,80,606.751,681.870.586,723.940.3

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

13,878.9

119.561,54,458.2890.720.67138.021,740.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Sunil Adukia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jitesh K Agarwal

Independent Director

Snehal Arvind Parikh

Independent Director

Abhilasha Misra

Independent Director

JAIMIN DESAI

Registered Office

4th Floor Piramal Tower Annexe,

Ganpatrao Kadam Mg Lower Parel,

Maharashtra - 400013

Tel: 91-022-30767000

Website: http://www.theswastiksafedeposit.in, www.piramal.c

Email: complianceofficer.swastik@piramal.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in

Summary

The Swastik Safe Deposit and Investments Limited was incorporated on August 6, 1940 in Mumbai by the Reserve Bank of India. The Company was issued a Registration Certificate (RBI) under Section 45 IA ...
Read More

Reports by Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd share price today?

The Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.73 today.

What is the Market Cap of Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd is ₹0.28 Cr. as of 09 Jan ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd is 2.38 and 0.00 as of 09 Jan ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 09 Jan ‘24

What is the CAGR of Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd?

Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 263.16%, 3 Month at 115.63% and 1 Month at 21.43%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.39 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.61 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.