Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹11.73
Prev. Close₹11.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.12
Day's High₹11.73
Day's Low₹11.73
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹26,792.91
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.28
P/E2.38
EPS4.93
Divi. Yield8.53
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.24
0.24
0.24
0.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
642.79
642.7
641.51
641.08
Net Worth
643.03
642.94
641.75
641.32
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.13
-0.46
-0.53
-1.56
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
|Mar-2007
|Mar-2006
Gross Sales
21.21
21.19
2.66
8.57
5.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
21.21
21.19
2.66
8.57
5.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.07
0
0
0.66
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
927.4
|39.02
|5,76,312.93
|3,940.44
|0.6
|15,486.39
|141.6
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
2,017.5
|206.71
|3,22,358.82
|7.57
|0.05
|64.64
|52.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
328.8
|382.33
|2,08,895.98
|97.14
|0.15
|151.53
|39.32
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
138.2
|27.75
|1,80,606.75
|1,681.87
|0.58
|6,723.9
|40.3
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
BAJAJHLDNG
13,878.9
|119.56
|1,54,458.28
|90.72
|0.67
|138.02
|1,740.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Sunil Adukia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jitesh K Agarwal
Independent Director
Snehal Arvind Parikh
Independent Director
Abhilasha Misra
Independent Director
JAIMIN DESAI
4th Floor Piramal Tower Annexe,
Ganpatrao Kadam Mg Lower Parel,
Maharashtra - 400013
Tel: 91-022-30767000
Website: http://www.theswastiksafedeposit.in, www.piramal.c
Email: complianceofficer.swastik@piramal.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in
Summary
The Swastik Safe Deposit and Investments Limited was incorporated on August 6, 1940 in Mumbai by the Reserve Bank of India. The Company was issued a Registration Certificate (RBI) under Section 45 IA ...
Reports by Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd
