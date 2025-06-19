iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd AGM

11.73
(2.00%)
Jan 9, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Swastik Safe Dep CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM19 Jun 202526 May 2025
Please find attached herewith AGM Notice and Annual Report of Annual General Meeting to be held on June 19, 2025 Please find attached herewith outcome / proceedings of todays Annual General Meeting of the Company. Please find attached herewith outcome and proceedings of todays Annual General Meeting of the Company Please find attached herewith outcome / proceedings of todays Annual General Meeting in which shareholders / members approved final dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :19.06.2025) Please find attached herewith AGM Voting results and Scrutinizers Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :19.06.2025)
AGM6 Sep 202425 Jul 2024
At the Board Meeting held today i.e. 25th July, 2024, the Board has considered and taken on record the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter and three months ended on 30th June, 2024, which have been subjected to Limited Review by the Auditors of the Company. Please find outcome of AGM of the Company held today Evoting report and Scrutinizer Report of AGM held today (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.09.2024)

Swastik Safe Dep: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.