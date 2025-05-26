iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd Dividend

11.73
(2.00%)
Jan 9, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Swastik Safe Dep CORPORATE ACTIONS

10/07/2024calendar-icon
10/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend15 Apr 202512 Jun 202512 Jun 2025110Final
Kindly take reference to our letter dated 7th April, 2025. At the Board Meeting held today i.e. 15th April, 2025, the Board has considered and approved the following: 1) The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2025. 2) The Board of Directors has recommended Dividend @ Re.1/- per equity share of face value of Rs.10/- (i.e. @ 10%); 3) Approved the proposal to surrender NBFC License. Please find attached herewith intimation of Record date for payment of final dividend and Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/05/2025)
Dividend30 Apr 202430 Aug 202430 Aug 2024110Final
Find attached herewith outcome of Board Meeting held for approval of financial results and recommendation of Dividend

Swastik Safe Dep: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.