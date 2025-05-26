Kindly take reference to our letter dated 7th April, 2025. At the Board Meeting held today i.e. 15th April, 2025, the Board has considered and approved the following: 1) The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2025. 2) The Board of Directors has recommended Dividend @ Re.1/- per equity share of face value of Rs.10/- (i.e. @ 10%); 3) Approved the proposal to surrender NBFC License. Please find attached herewith intimation of Record date for payment of final dividend and Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/05/2025)