|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|15 Apr 2025
|12 Jun 2025
|12 Jun 2025
|1
|10
|Final
|Kindly take reference to our letter dated 7th April, 2025. At the Board Meeting held today i.e. 15th April, 2025, the Board has considered and approved the following: 1) The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2025. 2) The Board of Directors has recommended Dividend @ Re.1/- per equity share of face value of Rs.10/- (i.e. @ 10%); 3) Approved the proposal to surrender NBFC License. Please find attached herewith intimation of Record date for payment of final dividend and Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/05/2025)
|Dividend
|30 Apr 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|1
|10
|Final
|Find attached herewith outcome of Board Meeting held for approval of financial results and recommendation of Dividend
