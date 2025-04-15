|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|21 May 2025
|23 May 2025
|Change in Registered Office Address
|Board Meeting
|15 Apr 2025
|7 Apr 2025
|Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/04/2025 inter alia to consider and approve please find attached herewith Board Meeting Notice Kindly take reference to our letter dated 7th April, 2025. At the Board Meeting held today i.e. 15th April, 2025, the Board has considered and approved the following: 1) The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2025. 2) The Board of Directors has recommended Dividend @ Re.1/- per equity share of face value of Rs.10/- (i.e. @ 10%); 3) Approved the proposal to surrender NBFC License. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 15.04.2025) Revised outcome of Board Meeting along with approved financial results and audit report as requested (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.05.2025)
|Board Meeting
|14 Jan 2025
|6 Jan 2025
|SWASTIK SAFE DEPOSIT & INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly financial results for the quarter and nine month ended on 31/12/2024. Attached herewith is outcome of todays Board meeting i.e. dated 14th January, 2025 and decision taken by the Board members. At the Board Meeting held today (i) Mr. Amol Patade has been appointed as Manager and (ii) Mr. Sunil Adukia as member of Audit Committee and member of CSR Committee (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/01/2025)
|Board Meeting
|24 Oct 2024
|15 Oct 2024
|SWASTIK SAFE DEPOSIT & INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results of the Company for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended on September 30 2024 Attached herewith are unaudited financial results as approved by the Board for the Quarter and Half year ended on September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report from the Auditors (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 Aug 2024
|14 Aug 2024
|SWASTIK SAFE DEPOSIT & INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to consider the proposal of change in business activities / exploring new avenues Attached herewith is outcome of todays Board Meeting Attached herewith is outcome of Board Meeting - approving proposal of surrendering and cancelling of NBFC License (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Jul 2024
|17 Jul 2024
|SWASTIK SAFE DEPOSIT & INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting on Thursday 25th July 2024 to Consider and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter and three months ended on 30th June 2024. At the Board Meeting held today i.e. 25th July, 2024, the Board has considered and taken on record the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter and three months ended on 30th June, 2024, which have been subjected to Limited Review by the Auditors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)
