Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd Summary

The Swastik Safe Deposit and Investments Limited was incorporated on August 6, 1940 in Mumbai by the Reserve Bank of India. The Company was issued a Registration Certificate (RBI) under Section 45 IA of the RBI Act, 1934 to carry on the business of Non-Banking Financial Institution without accepting public deposits. The primary activities of the Company involve lending / investing.Pursuant to the order passed by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, dated 30 August 2018 for sanctioning the Scheme of Merger (by Absorption) of Piramal Texturising Private Limited and Vulcan Investments Private Limited and Piramal Corporate Services Limited with Nicholas Piramal Pharma Private Limited (now known as Piramal Corporate Services Private Limited) (PCSPL), and their respective shareholders, Piramal Corporate Services Limited, a Promoter Group Company holding 1,78,535 Equity Shares carrying 74.39% voting rights of the Company, was merged/amalgamated with PCSPL, another Promoter Group Company. The Scheme became effective from 27 September, 2018 and Piramal Corporate Services Limited ceased to exist from the said Date. Accordingly, in terms of the above NCLT Order and Scheme of Merger (by Absorption), all the 1,78,535 (74.39%) Equity Shares held by Piramal Corporate Services Limited stood vested in PCSPL. Both Piramal Corporate Services Limited and PCSPL are part of the Promoter Group Company.