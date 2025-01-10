Unique Document Identification Number (UDIN) for this document is 24080855BKFINY8851

To the Members of

Swiss Military Consumer Goods Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Swiss Military Consumer Goods Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone statement of changes in Equity and the Standalone statement of Cash Flow for the year then ended and notes to the Standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its Profit, total comprehensive income, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies

Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit Matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Description of Key Audit Matters:

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Provisions, Litigations, Claims and Contingent Liabilities: (Refer Note- 22) The management is required to make judgements and estimates in relation to the issues and exposures arising from a range of matters relating to direct tax, indirect tax, general legal proceedings and other eventualities arising in the regular course of business. The Company is also subject to complexities arising from uncertain tax positions on deductibility of expenses and allowance of certain tax deductions. Our audit procedures included the following: The key judgement lies in determining the likelihood and magnitude of the possible cash outflows and interpretations of the legal aspects, tax legislations and judgements previously made by authorities. By nature, these are complex and include many variables. • We tested the design, implementation and operating e_ectiveness of key internal controls around the recognition and measurement of provisions. • We inquired the status in respect of significant provisions with the Companys internal tax and legal team. • We assessed the value of material provisions in light of the nature of the exposures, applicable regulations and related correspondence with the authorities. • We challenged the assumptions and critical judgements made by the Company which impacted their estimate of provision required, considering judgements previously made by the authorities in the relevant jurisdictions or any relevant opinions given by the Companys advisors and assessing whether there was an indication of management bias. • We verified the calculation of provision on a test check basis.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercised professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identified and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentation override of internal control.

• Obtained an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

• Evaluated the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Concluded on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluated the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicated with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant de_ciencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provided those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determined those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We described these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determined that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143 (11) of the Companies Act, 2013, We give it the "Annexure-A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the order.to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The standalone Balance Sheet, the standalone Statement of Profit and Loss & the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of standalone Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 01st April 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the company of its director (s) during the year is accordance with the provisions of sections 197 of the Act. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position

ii. The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. The Board of Directors of the company have proposed final dividend for the year, which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General meeting, The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to the declaration of dividend.

For B K Sood & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN. 000948N Sd/- B. K. Sood Place: New Delhi Partner Date: 22nd May, 2024 M. No. 080855

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph I under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of "SWISS MILITARY CONSUMER GOODS LIMITED on the standalone financial statements as of and for the year ended 31st March, 2024

1) In respect of its fixed assets: -a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

b) The Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management in a phased manner, designed to cover all the items over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its business. Pursuant to the program, a portion of the fixed asset has been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies between the books records and the physical assets have been noticed.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the examination of the title deeds of all the immovable properties (which are included under the head of property, plant and equipment) are held in the name of the Company.

d) In our opinion company has not revalued Property, Plant and Equipment or Intangible assets or both during the year.

e) According to information and explanation given to us there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the company for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988.

2) In respect of its inventories: -a) The management has physically verified the inventories at reasonable intervals and during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.

b) No material discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records and such discrepancies have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts.

3) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, During the Year Company has not made a Loan or Advance investments in, companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnership or any other parties a) In our Opinion Company has not made investments, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys Interest.

b) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given to us by the management, the repayment schedule of loans and advances has been checked and company is regular in repayment of principal and payment of interest on loans and advances.

c) As per informed to us, there is no overdue in loans and advance for more than 90 Days.

d) As per information and explanations given to us by the management there are no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties.

e) As informed to us, there are no any loans or advance in the nature of loans granted to promoters, related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013.

4) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not provided any loan, guarantees, and investments to which the provision of sec 185 of the act apply.

However, regarding loans, guarantees, and Investments to which the provision of sec 186 apply, the company has complied with the provision of section.

5) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

6) As informed to us, the maintenance of Cost Records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of the activities carried on by the company. Accordingly, clause is not applicable.

7) (a) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, and records, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, or any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date on when they become payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no dues of Goods and service Tax, income tax, duty of customs outstanding on account of any dispute.

8) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the Company has not taken any loans from financial institutions and banks nor has it issued any debentures. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

9) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of dues to banks and financial institutions.

(b) In our opinion company is not a declared willful defaulter by any Bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) As per information and explanations given to us loan was applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations no fund raised on short term basis has been utilized for long term purposes.

(e) As per information Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) As per information Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

10) (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments and term Loans.

Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(b) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

11) a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud has been made by the Company or on the company by its officers or employees that has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, we have observed that no offence involving fraud has been committed against the company by officers or employees of the company. Hence auditor has not reported u/s (12) of section 143 of the companies Act and no forms has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) Based upon the audit procedures performed we have not came cross any whistle-blower complaints. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

12) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3 (xii) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

13) In our opinion, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements, as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

14) a) In our opinion the company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b) we have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the company during the year and covering the period up to 31st March, 2024 for the period under audit.

15) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

16) (a) In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion, the company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(c) In our opinion, company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) As the Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xvi)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

17) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

18) There is no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

19) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20) Baseduponauditprocedureperformedandtheinformation and explanations given by the management, the applicability of Section 135 Corporate Social responsibility are applicable on the company. The Company has spent amount of CSR Provision on both ongoing project and other than ongoing Project accordingly

21) Based upon the audit procedure performed ,the provisions of clause 3 (xxi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company

For B K Sood & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN. 000948N Sd/- B. K. Sood Place: New Delhi Partner Date: 22nd May, 2024 M. No. 080855

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report

of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of SWISS MILITARY CONSUMER GOODS LIMITED

(Referred to in paragraph (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013

We have audited the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting of SWISS MILITARY CONSUMER GOODS LIMITED as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining Internal Financial Controls based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate Internal Financial Controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys Internal Financial Controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements

A companys Internal Financial Control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate Internal Financial Controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.