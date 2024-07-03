Summary

Swiss Military Consumer Goods Limited (Erstwhile Network Limited) was incorporated on January 25, 1989. The name of the Company was later changed from Network Limited to Swiss Military Consumer Goods Limited effective on December 4, 2020.The Company initially engaged in Trading & Investment in Capital Market and Futures & Options Segment. The Company has a collaboration with Canon, Japan, and Medison Company, South Korea, for transfer of technology. At present, Company is primarily engaged in the business of trading and marketing of lifestyle products of all kinds including but not limited to Travel Gear, Home Appliances Vertical and Mens Innerwear & Loungewear verticals, under the brand Swiss Military.The company came out with a public issue of partly convertible debentures in Jan.92 to meet long-term working capital requirements.During the period 2004-05, PPS Towers Private Limited acquired 9,014,152 equity shares from HCL Peripherals Limited, through Share Purchase Agreement dated 19 November, 2004 constituting 74.99% of the total, issued, subscribed and paid up capital of the Company and 3451 equity shares from the Resident Indian Public through Open Offer dated 29.12.2004 made to the Shareholders of the Company. With such acquisition. PPS Towers Private Limited become the Holding Company of the erstwhile Holding Company i.e Network Limited.The Innerwear Category is one of the high growth categories in the apparel market and promises growth and innovation. The higher inco

