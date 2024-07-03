Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹35.99
Prev. Close₹35.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹82.49
Day's High₹35.99
Day's Low₹33.97
52 Week's High₹47.7
52 Week's Low₹17.18
Book Value₹5.27
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)801.4
P/E96.62
EPS0.37
Divi. Yield0.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
39.32
39.32
19.66
9.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
31.82
26.74
-3.01
-5.76
Net Worth
71.14
66.06
16.65
4.07
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
5.12
2.78
8.7
10.99
yoy growth (%)
83.89
-67.98
-20.76
532.51
Raw materials
-5.48
-2.03
-8.59
-10.8
As % of sales
106.92
72.86
98.65
98.31
Employee costs
-0.13
-0.06
-0.04
-0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-0.68
0.34
-0.3
-0.35
Depreciation
0
0
-0.02
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.69
-5.13
5.24
-0.28
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
83.89
-67.98
-20.76
532.51
Op profit growth
-312.23
-214.3
-15.57
123.16
EBIT growth
-299.04
-212.4
-12.63
-64.34
Net profit growth
-86.72
-82.97
17,434.27
-82.41
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Jun-2009
Gross Sales
187.92
130
1.52
1
3.77
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
187.92
130
1.52
1
3.77
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.64
0.88
0.02
0.27
0.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Ashita Sawhney
Managing Director
Anuj Sawhney
Independent Non Exe. Director
Surendra Kumar Bhagat
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajesh Tuteja
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Ashok Sawhney
Independent Non Exe. Director
Chirag Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Inder Dutt
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd
Summary
Swiss Military Consumer Goods Limited (Erstwhile Network Limited) was incorporated on January 25, 1989. The name of the Company was later changed from Network Limited to Swiss Military Consumer Goods Limited effective on December 4, 2020.The Company initially engaged in Trading & Investment in Capital Market and Futures & Options Segment. The Company has a collaboration with Canon, Japan, and Medison Company, South Korea, for transfer of technology. At present, Company is primarily engaged in the business of trading and marketing of lifestyle products of all kinds including but not limited to Travel Gear, Home Appliances Vertical and Mens Innerwear & Loungewear verticals, under the brand Swiss Military.The company came out with a public issue of partly convertible debentures in Jan.92 to meet long-term working capital requirements.During the period 2004-05, PPS Towers Private Limited acquired 9,014,152 equity shares from HCL Peripherals Limited, through Share Purchase Agreement dated 19 November, 2004 constituting 74.99% of the total, issued, subscribed and paid up capital of the Company and 3451 equity shares from the Resident Indian Public through Open Offer dated 29.12.2004 made to the Shareholders of the Company. With such acquisition. PPS Towers Private Limited become the Holding Company of the erstwhile Holding Company i.e Network Limited.The Innerwear Category is one of the high growth categories in the apparel market and promises growth and innovation. The higher inco
Read More
The Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹33.97 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd is ₹801.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd is 96.62 and 6.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd is ₹17.18 and ₹47.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 153.72%, 3 Years at 83.77%, 1 Year at 83.80%, 6 Month at 54.03%, 3 Month at 6.27% and 1 Month at -4.16%.
