Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd Share Price

33.97
(-4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:49:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open35.99
  • Day's High35.99
  • 52 Wk High47.7
  • Prev. Close35.75
  • Day's Low33.97
  • 52 Wk Low 17.18
  • Turnover (lac)82.49
  • P/E96.62
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value5.27
  • EPS0.37
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)801.4
  • Div. Yield0.23
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

35.99

Prev. Close

35.75

Turnover(Lac.)

82.49

Day's High

35.99

Day's Low

33.97

52 Week's High

47.7

52 Week's Low

17.18

Book Value

5.27

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

801.4

P/E

96.62

EPS

0.37

Divi. Yield

0.23

Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd Corporate Action

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Aug, 2024

arrow

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.1

Record Date: 20 Sep, 2024

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

26 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:59 PM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.16%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 36.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

39.32

39.32

19.66

9.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

31.82

26.74

-3.01

-5.76

Net Worth

71.14

66.06

16.65

4.07

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

5.12

2.78

8.7

10.99

yoy growth (%)

83.89

-67.98

-20.76

532.51

Raw materials

-5.48

-2.03

-8.59

-10.8

As % of sales

106.92

72.86

98.65

98.31

Employee costs

-0.13

-0.06

-0.04

-0.02

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-0.68

0.34

-0.3

-0.35

Depreciation

0

0

-0.02

-0.01

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.69

-5.13

5.24

-0.28

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

83.89

-67.98

-20.76

532.51

Op profit growth

-312.23

-214.3

-15.57

123.16

EBIT growth

-299.04

-212.4

-12.63

-64.34

Net profit growth

-86.72

-82.97

17,434.27

-82.41

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2011Mar-2010Jun-2009

Gross Sales

187.92

130

1.52

1

3.77

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

187.92

130

1.52

1

3.77

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.64

0.88

0.02

0.27

0.05

View Annually Results

Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Ashita Sawhney

Managing Director

Anuj Sawhney

Independent Non Exe. Director

Surendra Kumar Bhagat

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajesh Tuteja

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Ashok Sawhney

Independent Non Exe. Director

Chirag Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Inder Dutt

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd

Summary

Swiss Military Consumer Goods Limited (Erstwhile Network Limited) was incorporated on January 25, 1989. The name of the Company was later changed from Network Limited to Swiss Military Consumer Goods Limited effective on December 4, 2020.The Company initially engaged in Trading & Investment in Capital Market and Futures & Options Segment. The Company has a collaboration with Canon, Japan, and Medison Company, South Korea, for transfer of technology. At present, Company is primarily engaged in the business of trading and marketing of lifestyle products of all kinds including but not limited to Travel Gear, Home Appliances Vertical and Mens Innerwear & Loungewear verticals, under the brand Swiss Military.The company came out with a public issue of partly convertible debentures in Jan.92 to meet long-term working capital requirements.During the period 2004-05, PPS Towers Private Limited acquired 9,014,152 equity shares from HCL Peripherals Limited, through Share Purchase Agreement dated 19 November, 2004 constituting 74.99% of the total, issued, subscribed and paid up capital of the Company and 3451 equity shares from the Resident Indian Public through Open Offer dated 29.12.2004 made to the Shareholders of the Company. With such acquisition. PPS Towers Private Limited become the Holding Company of the erstwhile Holding Company i.e Network Limited.The Innerwear Category is one of the high growth categories in the apparel market and promises growth and innovation. The higher inco
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd share price today?

The Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹33.97 today.

What is the Market Cap of Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd is ₹801.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd is 96.62 and 6.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd is ₹17.18 and ₹47.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd?

Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 153.72%, 3 Years at 83.77%, 1 Year at 83.80%, 6 Month at 54.03%, 3 Month at 6.27% and 1 Month at -4.16%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.16 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 36.84 %

