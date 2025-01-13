iifl-logo-icon 1
Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd Balance Sheet

31.65
(-0.47%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:55:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

39.32

39.32

19.66

9.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

31.82

26.74

-3.01

-5.76

Net Worth

71.14

66.06

16.65

4.07

Minority Interest

Debt

0.17

0

6.75

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

71.31

66.06

23.4

4.07

Fixed Assets

1.1

1.05

0.52

0.02

Intangible Assets

Investments

4.2

4.19

4.19

1.51

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

46.15

36.91

13.44

1.82

Inventories

21.75

17.29

4.76

0.51

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

31.09

14.28

7.24

0.95

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

11.25

11.59

4.75

0.42

Sundry Creditors

-15.47

-5.09

-2.55

-0.02

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2.47

-1.16

-0.76

-0.04

Cash

19.84

23.91

5.25

0.71

Total Assets

71.29

66.06

23.4

4.06

