Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
39.32
39.32
19.66
9.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
31.82
26.74
-3.01
-5.76
Net Worth
71.14
66.06
16.65
4.07
Minority Interest
Debt
0.17
0
6.75
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
71.31
66.06
23.4
4.07
Fixed Assets
1.1
1.05
0.52
0.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.2
4.19
4.19
1.51
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
46.15
36.91
13.44
1.82
Inventories
21.75
17.29
4.76
0.51
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
31.09
14.28
7.24
0.95
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
11.25
11.59
4.75
0.42
Sundry Creditors
-15.47
-5.09
-2.55
-0.02
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.47
-1.16
-0.76
-0.04
Cash
19.84
23.91
5.25
0.71
Total Assets
71.29
66.06
23.4
4.06
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.