Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd Quarterly Results

33.86
(-0.32%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

55.56

46.39

54.09

49.74

43.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

55.56

46.39

54.09

49.74

43.55

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.19

0.18

0.39

0.36

0.45

Total Income

55.75

46.57

54.48

50.1

44

Total Expenditure

53.11

44.17

51.19

46.91

41.39

PBIDT

2.64

2.39

3.29

3.19

2.61

Interest

0.03

0

0.02

0

0

PBDT

2.62

2.39

3.26

3.19

2.61

Depreciation

0.07

0.07

0.06

0.04

0.05

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.7

0.6

0.83

0.81

0.64

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

-0.01

Reported Profit After Tax

1.84

1.73

2.37

2.33

1.93

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.84

1.73

2.37

2.33

1.93

Extra-ordinary Items

-0.17

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2.01

1.73

2.37

2.33

1.93

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.09

0.09

0.12

0.12

0.1

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

47.18

39.32

39.32

39.32

39.32

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

4.75

5.15

6.08

6.41

5.99

PBDTM(%)

4.71

5.15

6.02

6.41

5.99

PATM(%)

3.31

3.72

4.38

4.68

4.43

