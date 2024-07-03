Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
55.56
46.39
54.09
49.74
43.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
55.56
46.39
54.09
49.74
43.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.19
0.18
0.39
0.36
0.45
Total Income
55.75
46.57
54.48
50.1
44
Total Expenditure
53.11
44.17
51.19
46.91
41.39
PBIDT
2.64
2.39
3.29
3.19
2.61
Interest
0.03
0
0.02
0
0
PBDT
2.62
2.39
3.26
3.19
2.61
Depreciation
0.07
0.07
0.06
0.04
0.05
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.7
0.6
0.83
0.81
0.64
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
-0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
1.84
1.73
2.37
2.33
1.93
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.84
1.73
2.37
2.33
1.93
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.17
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.01
1.73
2.37
2.33
1.93
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.09
0.09
0.12
0.12
0.1
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
47.18
39.32
39.32
39.32
39.32
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
4.75
5.15
6.08
6.41
5.99
PBDTM(%)
4.71
5.15
6.02
6.41
5.99
PATM(%)
3.31
3.72
4.38
4.68
4.43
