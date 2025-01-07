Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
5.12
2.78
8.7
10.99
yoy growth (%)
83.89
-67.98
-20.76
532.51
Raw materials
-5.48
-2.03
-8.59
-10.8
As % of sales
106.92
72.86
98.65
98.31
Employee costs
-0.13
-0.06
-0.04
-0.02
As % of sales
2.55
2.22
0.55
0.26
Other costs
-0.2
-0.36
-0.35
-0.49
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.98
13.23
4.06
4.49
Operating profit
-0.69
0.32
-0.28
-0.33
OPM
-13.47
11.67
-3.27
-3.06
Depreciation
0
0
-0.02
-0.01
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0.01
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.68
0.34
-0.3
-0.35
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.68
0.34
-0.3
-0.35
Exceptional items
0
-5.5
-29.97
0.17
Net profit
-0.68
-5.15
-30.28
-0.17
yoy growth (%)
-86.72
-82.97
17,434.27
-82.41
NPM
-13.34
-184.93
-347.71
-1.57
