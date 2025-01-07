iifl-logo-icon 1
Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

33.86
(-0.32%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

5.12

2.78

8.7

10.99

yoy growth (%)

83.89

-67.98

-20.76

532.51

Raw materials

-5.48

-2.03

-8.59

-10.8

As % of sales

106.92

72.86

98.65

98.31

Employee costs

-0.13

-0.06

-0.04

-0.02

As % of sales

2.55

2.22

0.55

0.26

Other costs

-0.2

-0.36

-0.35

-0.49

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.98

13.23

4.06

4.49

Operating profit

-0.69

0.32

-0.28

-0.33

OPM

-13.47

11.67

-3.27

-3.06

Depreciation

0

0

-0.02

-0.01

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0.01

0

0

Profit before tax

-0.68

0.34

-0.3

-0.35

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.68

0.34

-0.3

-0.35

Exceptional items

0

-5.5

-29.97

0.17

Net profit

-0.68

-5.15

-30.28

-0.17

yoy growth (%)

-86.72

-82.97

17,434.27

-82.41

NPM

-13.34

-184.93

-347.71

-1.57

