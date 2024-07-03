iifl-logo-icon 1
Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd Nine Monthly Results

33.3
(-1.65%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2010Dec-2008

Gross Sales

133.83

90.73

1.26

2.71

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

133.83

90.73

1.26

2.71

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.25

0.35

0.02

0.01

Total Income

135.07

91.08

1.28

2.72

Total Expenditure

126.89

85.31

1.57

5.01

PBIDT

8.19

5.78

-0.29

-2.29

Interest

0

0

0

0.14

PBDT

8.19

5.78

-0.29

-2.43

Depreciation

0.17

0.16

0.69

0.09

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

2.04

1.1

0

0.01

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

5.98

4.51

-0.98

-2.53

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

5.98

4.51

-0.98

-2.53

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

-0.82

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

5.98

4.51

-0.98

-1.71

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.3

0.23

0

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

39.32

39.32

49.15

18.58

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

1,91,96,157

97,18,557

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

39.06

52.3

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

2,99,52,341

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

100

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

60.94

0

PBIDTM(%)

6.11

6.37

-23.01

-84.5

PBDTM(%)

6.11

6.37

-23.01

-89.66

PATM(%)

4.46

4.97

-77.77

-93.35

