Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2010
|Dec-2008
Gross Sales
133.83
90.73
1.26
2.71
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
133.83
90.73
1.26
2.71
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.25
0.35
0.02
0.01
Total Income
135.07
91.08
1.28
2.72
Total Expenditure
126.89
85.31
1.57
5.01
PBIDT
8.19
5.78
-0.29
-2.29
Interest
0
0
0
0.14
PBDT
8.19
5.78
-0.29
-2.43
Depreciation
0.17
0.16
0.69
0.09
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
2.04
1.1
0
0.01
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
5.98
4.51
-0.98
-2.53
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
5.98
4.51
-0.98
-2.53
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
-0.82
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
5.98
4.51
-0.98
-1.71
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.3
0.23
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
39.32
39.32
49.15
18.58
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
1,91,96,157
97,18,557
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
39.06
52.3
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
2,99,52,341
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
100
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
60.94
0
PBIDTM(%)
6.11
6.37
-23.01
-84.5
PBDTM(%)
6.11
6.37
-23.01
-89.66
PATM(%)
4.46
4.97
-77.77
-93.35
