Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

33.97
(-4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-0.68

0.34

-0.3

-0.35

Depreciation

0

0

-0.02

-0.01

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.69

-5.13

5.24

-0.28

Other operating items

Operating

-1.37

-4.78

4.91

-0.64

Capital expenditure

0.01

0

0

-0.19

Free cash flow

-1.36

-4.78

4.91

-0.83

Equity raised

-0.48

-61.12

1.74

2.08

Investing

-5.38

-2.34

-35.49

0

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-7.23

-68.25

-28.83

1.23

