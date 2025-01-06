Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-0.68
0.34
-0.3
-0.35
Depreciation
0
0
-0.02
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.69
-5.13
5.24
-0.28
Other operating items
Operating
-1.37
-4.78
4.91
-0.64
Capital expenditure
0.01
0
0
-0.19
Free cash flow
-1.36
-4.78
4.91
-0.83
Equity raised
-0.48
-61.12
1.74
2.08
Investing
-5.38
-2.34
-35.49
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-7.23
-68.25
-28.83
1.23
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.