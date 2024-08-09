1:5 Rights Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SWISS MILITARY CONSUMER GOODS LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SWISS MILITARY CONSUMER GOODS LIMITED (523558) RECORD DATE 09.08.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Equity Share of Rs.2/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs.10.50 per Share on Rights Basis for every 05 (Five) Equity Shares held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 09/08/2024 DR-691/2024-2025 * Note: Issue Price of Rs. 12.50 to be paid on Application Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.07.2024)