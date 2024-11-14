iifl-logo-icon 1
Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd Board Meeting

34.8
(4.98%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:03:00 AM

Swiss Military CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Un-audited financial Results for Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2024. Re- appointment of Secretarial Auditors for FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting22 May 202413 May 2024
Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results of The Company For The Quarter and Year Ended 31St March 2024 And To Recommend Dividend If Any Recommendation of Final Dividend @5% i.e., Rs. 10/- per equity share. Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and Year Ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly Results and Fund Raising. Outcome of Board Meeting Financial Results and Rights Issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)

