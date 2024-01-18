|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|22 May 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|0.1
|5
|Final
|Board of Directors of the Company held on Wednesday, 22nd May, 2024 following decisions were taken: Recommendation of Final Dividend @ 5% i.e., Rs. 0.10/- per Equity Share. The dividend will be paid by the Company to the shareholders within 30 days from the date of approval of the same by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Further, the details with respect to date of the Annual General Meeting, record date for payment of dividend and the date of payment of such dividend will be informed in due course.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.