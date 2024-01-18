Board of Directors of the Company held on Wednesday, 22nd May, 2024 following decisions were taken: Recommendation of Final Dividend @ 5% i.e., Rs. 0.10/- per Equity Share. The dividend will be paid by the Company to the shareholders within 30 days from the date of approval of the same by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Further, the details with respect to date of the Annual General Meeting, record date for payment of dividend and the date of payment of such dividend will be informed in due course.