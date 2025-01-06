INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

To the Members of

Switching Technologies Gunther Limited

Report on the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Switching Technologies Gunther Limited ("the Company"), which comprises of the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity, the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs as at March 31,2024, and its loss, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Material uncertainty related to Going Concern

We draw attention to the Note 37 in the Financial Statements. We draw attention to Note 6 in the Financial Results. The Companys accumulated losses as at March 31, 2024 aggregate to Rs. 812.49 Lakhs resulting in complete erosion of its net worth. Further, as of that date, Companys current liabilities exceeded its current assets by Rs. 79.89 Lakhs. These factors along with other matters as set forth in said notes cast material uncertainty about the Companys ability to continue as a going concern in the foreseeable future. However, the Companys financial statement has been prepared on going concern basis as disclosed by management in said note. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note 28 to the financial statements. Exceptional items represents write back of credit balances in respect of purchase of raw materials, consumables etc payable to Group Companies amounting to INR 561.54 Lakhs. The write back has been approved by the Board in its meeting dated May 29, 2024 and is in the process of intimation to the AD Bank as per prevailing regulations as applicable. Further, the Management confirms that no interest / penal charge is being made by the Group Company on account of such write back. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whetherthe financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced.

We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the order, to the extent applicable.

(A) As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. Further, the backup of the books of account and other books and papers maintained in electronic mode has not been maintained on servers physically located in India on daily basis;

c. The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss and the cash flow statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B";

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. the Company has disclosed the impact, wherever necessary, of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note 29 to the financial statements;

ii. the Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or Indian Accounting Standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. The Management has represented that, during the financial year ending March 31,2024, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

v. The Management has represented, that, during the financial year ending March 31,2024, to the best of its knowledge and belief , no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

vi. Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) contain any material mis-statement.

vii. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the financial year ended 31 st March, 2024 and thus the reporting requirement as per Rule 11(f) is not applicable.

viii. As required by Rule 11(g), we hereby report that the accounting software used by the Company for maintaining its books of account for FY 2023-24 has not enabled the feature of recording audit trail and that the same has not been used throughout the financial year.

(C) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

For and on behalf of V V Kale & Co Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. Number: 000897N Vijay V. Kale Place : New Delhi Partner Date : May 29, 2024 Membership No. 080821 UDIN : 24080821BKEJIA8989

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of Switching Technologies Gunther Limited ("the Company") on the financial statements for the year ended March 31,2024, we report that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipments.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets

(b) As per the information and explanation given to us, no physical verification of fixed assets has been carried out by the Company during the year ended March 31,2024.

(c) The Company does not own any immovable properties and accordingly, the provision of Paragraph 3(i)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets during the period and accordingly, the provision of Paragraph 3(i)(d) are not applicable to the Company.

(e) As per the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated and / or pending against the Company under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and the rules made thereunder and accordingly, the provision of Paragraph 3(i)(e) are not applicable to the Company.

(ii) (a) As per the information and explanations given to us, physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management. As per the information received, there was no deviation beyond 10% in aggregate in each class of inventory. We have relied on the management certificate on closing balance of inventory.

(b) The Company has not availed any working capital limits on the security of current assets from banks or financial institutions and accordingly, the provisions of Paragraph 3(ii)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(iii) As informed to us, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) and therefore, the provisions of Paragraph 3(iii)(a) to Paragraph 3(iii)(f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted loans / made any investments / issued any guarantees for which provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act are to be complied with. Accordingly, the provisions of Paragraph 3(iv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(v) The Company has not accepted deposits during the year and does not have any unclaimed deposits as at March 31,2024 and accordingly, the provisions of Paragraph 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(vi) To the best of our knowledge and according to the explanation given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, for goods manufactured / traded by the Company. Accordingly, the provision of Paragraph 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, GST, cess and other material statutory dues have been regularly deposited during the period by the Company with appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Cess and other statutory dues applicable to it as on March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. However, the company has during the year recorded expense amounting to Rs.31.87 Lakhs and Rs.38.02 Lakhs by way of recharge from its group company towards security service & Professional fee expenses respectively incurred by the latter on which the company has not deducted any TDS as per the income Tax Act, 1961. Further, the Company has not paid GST on reverse charge basis for the above service. The management is of the opinion that since these charges are in the nature of pure reimbursement and also considering that the unit is an SEZ Unit,, TDS and GST obligations do not arise.

We are informed that the operations of the Company do not give rise to any liability for Value Added Tax, Central Sales Tax, Wealth Tax and Excise Duty.

(b) According to the records of the Company, there are no dues outstanding of Income Tax, Service Tax, Goods & Services Tax, Custom Duty and Cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us there are Nil transactions which have been disclosed as income under the Income Tax Act, 1961 which were previously unrecorded in the books.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not availed any borrowings from lenders and accordingly, the provision of Paragraph 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, no term loans were generated by the Company during the period and accordingly, the provision of Paragraph 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not taken any loans on account of or to meet the obligation of associate companies during the period and accordingly, the provision of Paragraph 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. It is clarified that the Company does not have any joint venture / subsidiary / associate of its own and that it only has an associate company having common parent entity another Company during the year

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not taken any loan on pledge of any securities held in associates and accordingly, the provision of Paragraph 3(ix)(e) & Paragraph 3(ix)(f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. It is clarified that the Company does not have any joint venture / subsidiary / associate of its own and that it only has an associate company having common parent entity another Company during the year.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further offer

(including debt instruments) during the period and accordingly, the provision of Paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of by private placement / preferential issue during the year and that the moneys raised during the year and accordingly, the provision of Paragraph 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and according to the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(b) No report has been filed by the auditors under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act with the Central Government during the period.

(c) No whistle blower complaints were reported during the period.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii)(a) to paragraph 3(xii)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, we are of the opinion that the Company does not have an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) During the course of our audit, the reports of internal auditors have been furnished to us by the Company and we have considered the same.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) The Company is not an NBFC and hence the provisions of paragraph 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has incurred cash loss of Rs. 872.85/- Lakhs (excluding exceptional item) during the year ending March 31, 2024 & Rs. 1,011.99 lakhs (excluding exceptional item) during year ended March 31, 2023. The computation of cash loss for year ending March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 is given below:

(Rs. in lakhs) Particulars FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Profit/(Loss) before tax (-) 319.19 1,133.62 Add: Depreciation & Amortization Expenses 7.88 6.44 Less: Exceptional Income representing write backs (-) 561.54 (-) 2,152.05 Less: Taxes (paid)/ Refund as per Cashflow Statement Nil Nil Cash Profit/(Loss) (-) 872.85 (-) 1,011.99

(xviii) There has been a resignation of the Statutory Auditors during the period. We have not been informed of any issues, objections or concerns by the outgoing Auditors.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, we are of the opinion that material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report and that company is incapable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(xx) The provisions regarding Corporate Social Responsibility are not applicable on the Company since the profits are belowthe applicability threshold. Accordingly, the provisions of Paragraph 3(xx)(a) and Paragraph 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable on the Company.

(xxi) The Company is a Standalone entity and does not have Subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures and accordingly, the Provisions of Paragraph 3(xxi) of the Order are not applicable on the Company.

For and on behalf of V V Kale & Co Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. Number: 000897N Vijay V. Kale Place : New Delhi Partner Date : May 29, 2024 Membership No. 080821 UDIN : 24080821BKEJIA8989

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Switching Technologies Gunther Limited ("the Company") as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31,2024.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were generally operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.