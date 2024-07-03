Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹102.2
Prev. Close₹107.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹102.2
Day's Low₹102.2
52 Week's High₹124.94
52 Week's Low₹50.5
Book Value₹-37.61
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)25.04
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.45
2.45
2.45
2.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-8.12
-4.78
-13.75
-7.14
Net Worth
-5.67
-2.33
-11.3
-4.69
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
10.9
13.05
14.78
15.62
yoy growth (%)
-16.49
-11.74
-5.35
5.84
Raw materials
-7.56
-6.36
-7.23
-8.08
As % of sales
69.42
48.78
48.91
51.76
Employee costs
-5.3
-5.65
-5.46
-5.68
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-4.03
-1.57
-0.07
-0.49
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.12
-0.13
-0.15
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-2.52
-0.84
0
-0.42
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-16.49
-11.74
-5.35
5.84
Op profit growth
143.56
112.85
20.75
-29.95
EBIT growth
156.72
1,873.81
-84
-48.34
Net profit growth
156.72
1,873.81
-84
-48.34
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.5
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,792.3
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
735.15
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.96
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.25
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
S Ramesh
Independent Director
Kanthimathinathan Chocalingam
Independent Director
Gayathri M N
Executive Director
K. Manoharan
Managing Director
C. Chandrachudan
Independent Director
Sharanabasaweshwar Gangadharayya Hiremath
Independent Director
Saimathy Soupramanien
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd
Summary
Switching Technologies Gunther (STGL) was incorporated in April 27, 1988 and has been promoted by M N Kannan. The Company is into the manufacturing and sale of Electronic components Reed Switches, Proximity Sensors, Ball Switches, etc. The reed switches is one of the unique kind of switches. The Company is the only company in India, other than one M/s. Reed Relays Electronics limited (RRE), based at Bangalore manufacturing reed switches. The Company manufactures and exports hi-tech reed switches which find wide applications in the aircraft industry, industrial control equipment, automobiles and power industry, at its unit in the Madras Export Processing Zone (MEPZ). The Company is a 100 per cent EoU and has a buy-back arrangement with its Promoter Company W Gunther, Nurenberg, Germany. Its collaborator, W Gunther, Germany, has a 61.22% stake in the Company.STG is one of the leading manufacturers and exporters of reed switches and relays in India. Its products are exported to the European markets and have received good responses from them. The company has a unit in the Madras Export Processing Zone (MEPZ), manufacturing reed switches used in the automobile, telecommunication, industrial control and aircraft industries.During 1996-97, it has commenced commercial production of new switch types like Miniature reed switches/Tilt switches/relays, which can also be used as surface mounted devices and can find application through out the automation and telecommunication industries.S
The Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹102.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd is ₹25.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd is 0 and -2.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd is ₹50.5 and ₹124.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.85%, 3 Years at 14.13%, 1 Year at 61.73%, 6 Month at 31.16%, 3 Month at 57.01% and 1 Month at 65.46%.
