iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd Share Price

102.2
(-4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open102.2
  • Day's High102.2
  • 52 Wk High124.94
  • Prev. Close107.55
  • Day's Low102.2
  • 52 Wk Low 50.5
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-37.61
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)25.04
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

102.2

Prev. Close

107.55

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

102.2

Day's Low

102.2

52 Week's High

124.94

52 Week's Low

50.5

Book Value

-37.61

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

25.04

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd Corporate Action

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:29 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.22%

Foreign: 61.22%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 38.75%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.45

2.45

2.45

2.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-8.12

-4.78

-13.75

-7.14

Net Worth

-5.67

-2.33

-11.3

-4.69

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

10.9

13.05

14.78

15.62

yoy growth (%)

-16.49

-11.74

-5.35

5.84

Raw materials

-7.56

-6.36

-7.23

-8.08

As % of sales

69.42

48.78

48.91

51.76

Employee costs

-5.3

-5.65

-5.46

-5.68

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-4.03

-1.57

-0.07

-0.49

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.12

-0.13

-0.15

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-2.52

-0.84

0

-0.42

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-16.49

-11.74

-5.35

5.84

Op profit growth

143.56

112.85

20.75

-29.95

EBIT growth

156.72

1,873.81

-84

-48.34

Net profit growth

156.72

1,873.81

-84

-48.34

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.5

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,792.3

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

735.15

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.96

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.25

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

S Ramesh

Independent Director

Kanthimathinathan Chocalingam

Independent Director

Gayathri M N

Executive Director

K. Manoharan

Managing Director

C. Chandrachudan

Independent Director

Sharanabasaweshwar Gangadharayya Hiremath

Independent Director

Saimathy Soupramanien

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd

Summary

Switching Technologies Gunther (STGL) was incorporated in April 27, 1988 and has been promoted by M N Kannan. The Company is into the manufacturing and sale of Electronic components Reed Switches, Proximity Sensors, Ball Switches, etc. The reed switches is one of the unique kind of switches. The Company is the only company in India, other than one M/s. Reed Relays Electronics limited (RRE), based at Bangalore manufacturing reed switches. The Company manufactures and exports hi-tech reed switches which find wide applications in the aircraft industry, industrial control equipment, automobiles and power industry, at its unit in the Madras Export Processing Zone (MEPZ). The Company is a 100 per cent EoU and has a buy-back arrangement with its Promoter Company W Gunther, Nurenberg, Germany. Its collaborator, W Gunther, Germany, has a 61.22% stake in the Company.STG is one of the leading manufacturers and exporters of reed switches and relays in India. Its products are exported to the European markets and have received good responses from them. The company has a unit in the Madras Export Processing Zone (MEPZ), manufacturing reed switches used in the automobile, telecommunication, industrial control and aircraft industries.During 1996-97, it has commenced commercial production of new switch types like Miniature reed switches/Tilt switches/relays, which can also be used as surface mounted devices and can find application through out the automation and telecommunication industries.S
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd share price today?

The Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹102.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd is ₹25.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd is 0 and -2.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd is ₹50.5 and ₹124.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd?

Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.85%, 3 Years at 14.13%, 1 Year at 61.73%, 6 Month at 31.16%, 3 Month at 57.01% and 1 Month at 65.46%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.22 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 38.75 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.