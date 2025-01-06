iifl-logo-icon 1
Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

102.2
(-4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

10.9

13.05

14.78

15.62

yoy growth (%)

-16.49

-11.74

-5.35

5.84

Raw materials

-7.56

-6.36

-7.23

-8.08

As % of sales

69.42

48.78

48.91

51.76

Employee costs

-5.3

-5.65

-5.46

-5.68

As % of sales

48.66

43.32

36.95

36.35

Other costs

-2.04

-2.67

-2.86

-2.49

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.79

20.53

19.37

15.98

Operating profit

-4.02

-1.65

-0.77

-0.64

OPM

-36.89

-12.64

-5.24

-4.11

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.12

-0.13

-0.15

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.08

0.2

0.83

0.29

Profit before tax

-4.03

-1.57

-0.07

-0.49

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-4.03

-1.57

-0.07

-0.49

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-4.03

-1.57

-0.07

-0.49

yoy growth (%)

156.72

1,873.81

-84

-48.34

NPM

-37

-12.03

-0.53

-3.18

