|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
10.9
13.05
14.78
15.62
yoy growth (%)
-16.49
-11.74
-5.35
5.84
Raw materials
-7.56
-6.36
-7.23
-8.08
As % of sales
69.42
48.78
48.91
51.76
Employee costs
-5.3
-5.65
-5.46
-5.68
As % of sales
48.66
43.32
36.95
36.35
Other costs
-2.04
-2.67
-2.86
-2.49
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.79
20.53
19.37
15.98
Operating profit
-4.02
-1.65
-0.77
-0.64
OPM
-36.89
-12.64
-5.24
-4.11
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.12
-0.13
-0.15
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.08
0.2
0.83
0.29
Profit before tax
-4.03
-1.57
-0.07
-0.49
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-4.03
-1.57
-0.07
-0.49
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-4.03
-1.57
-0.07
-0.49
yoy growth (%)
156.72
1,873.81
-84
-48.34
NPM
-37
-12.03
-0.53
-3.18
