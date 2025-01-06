Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-4.03
-1.57
-0.07
-0.49
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.12
-0.13
-0.15
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-2.52
-0.84
0
-0.42
Other operating items
Operating
-6.65
-2.53
-0.2
-1.07
Capital expenditure
-0.08
0.03
0.05
0.07
Free cash flow
-6.73
-2.49
-0.15
-1
Equity raised
-7.19
-3.54
-3.86
-2.87
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-13.92
-6.04
-4.01
-3.87
