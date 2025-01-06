iifl-logo-icon 1
Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Switching Tech. FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-4.03

-1.57

-0.07

-0.49

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.12

-0.13

-0.15

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-2.52

-0.84

0

-0.42

Other operating items

Operating

-6.65

-2.53

-0.2

-1.07

Capital expenditure

-0.08

0.03

0.05

0.07

Free cash flow

-6.73

-2.49

-0.15

-1

Equity raised

-7.19

-3.54

-3.86

-2.87

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-13.92

-6.04

-4.01

-3.87

