Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd Balance Sheet

97.1
(-4.99%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:13:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.45

2.45

2.45

2.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-8.12

-4.78

-13.75

-7.14

Net Worth

-5.67

-2.33

-11.3

-4.69

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.05

Total Liabilities

-5.67

-2.33

-11.3

-4.64

Fixed Assets

0.38

0.33

0.36

0.42

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-6.07

-2.72

-11.75

-5.09

Inventories

3.34

4.45

5.99

7.19

Inventory Days

240.76

Sundry Debtors

2.9

5.02

3.99

2.95

Debtor Days

98.78

Other Current Assets

0.53

0.58

0.92

0.52

Sundry Creditors

-6.18

-6.57

-18.5

-12.52

Creditor Days

419.24

Other Current Liabilities

-6.66

-6.2

-4.15

-3.23

Cash

0.01

0.06

0.08

0.01

Total Assets

-5.68

-2.33

-11.31

-4.66

QUICKLINKS FOR Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd

