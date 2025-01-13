Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.45
2.45
2.45
2.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-8.12
-4.78
-13.75
-7.14
Net Worth
-5.67
-2.33
-11.3
-4.69
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.05
Total Liabilities
-5.67
-2.33
-11.3
-4.64
Fixed Assets
0.38
0.33
0.36
0.42
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-6.07
-2.72
-11.75
-5.09
Inventories
3.34
4.45
5.99
7.19
Inventory Days
240.76
Sundry Debtors
2.9
5.02
3.99
2.95
Debtor Days
98.78
Other Current Assets
0.53
0.58
0.92
0.52
Sundry Creditors
-6.18
-6.57
-18.5
-12.52
Creditor Days
419.24
Other Current Liabilities
-6.66
-6.2
-4.15
-3.23
Cash
0.01
0.06
0.08
0.01
Total Assets
-5.68
-2.33
-11.31
-4.66
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.