Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd Board Meeting

97.1
(-4.99%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Switching Tech. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results SWITCHING TECHNOLOGIES GUNTHER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to consider, approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024) Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30/09/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 202423 Jul 2024
SWITCHING TECHNOLOGIES GUNTHER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting inter-alia to adopt the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024) Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 pertaining to Intimation of Appointment of Independent Directors. The company had already intimated the BSE regarding the appointment of two new Independent Directors in the outcome of the Board Meeting held on 7th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202413 May 2024
SWITCHING TECHNOLOGIES GUNTHER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 for the adoption of Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31/03/2024 The Board of Directors in the meeting held today have approved and taken on record the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31/03/2024 and Related Party Transactions for the Half Year ended 31/03/2024 and the Policies mandated by SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. Read less.. Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended 31/03/2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 202424 Jan 2024
SWITCHING TECHNOLOGIES GUNTHER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine months ended 31st December,2023. Board Meeting for Adoption of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31/12/2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)

