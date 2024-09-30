|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|20 Aug 2024
|We wish to inform the Stock Exchange that the AGM of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday the 30th September, 2024 at 2.30 p.m. through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OVAM) to transact the business as mentioned in the AGM Notice. Intimation of the Summary of the Proceedings of the 36th Annual General Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Submission of Scrutinizers Report and Voting Results of the 36th AGM of the Company held on 30/09/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)
