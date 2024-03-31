To the Members of

SYBLY INDUSTRIES LIMITED

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Qualified Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying financial statements of "Sybly Industries Limited", which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss for the period 1st April 2023 to 31st March 2024, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the financial statements except for the effects of matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph below, the aforesaid financial statements, read together with the matters described in the ‘Emphasis of Matter paragraph give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act,

a) In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024; b) In the case of the Profit and Loss Account, of the Loss for the period ended on that date and c) In the case of Cash Flow Statement, for the cash flows for the year ended on that date. d) And the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

2. We draw attention to the matters given below.

1) According to the information and explanation given to us, there exist a doubt about the realisation of the financial assets including debtors and other loans and advances. The appropriate provision for bad debts has not made in the financial statements. In the absence of sufficient and appropriate audit evidence thereof, we are not in a position to ascertain impact of the same on the financial statements.

2) The company is in severe financial stress, according to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, doubtful about realisation of the financial assets, other information accompanying the financial statement, our knowledge of Board of Director and management plan and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumption, there exists a material uncertainty on the date of limited review audit report, that the company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet. In the absence of sufficient and appropriate audit evidence thereof, we are not in a position to ascertain impact of the same on the financial statements.

3) Balance Confirmation from some of the parties appearing under the head Current Liabilities and Sundry Debtors have not been obtained. In the absence of sufficient and appropriate audit evidence thereof, we are not in a position to ascertain impact of the same on the financial statements.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors

Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

4) We draw attention to Note 22, which indicates that the company has a Contingent Liability of more than Rs. 8.5 Crore as on 31.03.2024 and as of that date, company has a net worth of Rs. 0.85 Crore.

The Companys Contingent Liability exceeds its net worth as on 31.03.2024. These conditions along with other matters indicates that if the Contingent Liability stands payable. Further the Company faces a material uncertainty related to Going Concern because of heavy losses incurred during the current and previous periods. Further company had demolished its building and sold out all of its PPE including land. These conditions indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. In our opinion, the financial statement should therefore be drawn on liquidation basis. However, the management is confident of reviving the company and is in discussion with new business proposal/takeovers. Accordingly, the accompanying financial Statement have been prepared by the management assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern.

Emphasis of Matter 3.

1) We draw attention to note 31.8 to the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, which states that Company had written off 352.32 lakhs of its old unrealizable debtors and 15.60 lakhs of creditors resulting net Rs. 336.72 lakh, which is debited to profit and loss account under the head Exceptional item.

2) We draw attention to note 31.9 to the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, which states that during the year company had made a slump scrap sale of remaining fixed assets of the company and impairment of fixed assets is debited under the head Exceptional item.

3) We draw attention to note 31.10 to the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 which states that there is an Exceptional Loss of Rs.371.69 lakh. Accordingly, the Profits & EPS for the year do not reflect the true figures.

Key Audit matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon

5. The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstaments of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

6. The companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the

36th Annual Report 2023-2024 Page 45 of 75 financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Accounting Principles generally accepted in India, including Accounting Standards specified in under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgment and estimates are reasonable and prudent and design, implementation and maintenance of internal control, that were operating efficiently for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the companys ability to continue as a going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease the operations or has no realistic alternative but to do so, the Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

7. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: ? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. ? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls ? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. ? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

8. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure-A statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 & 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

9. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit; b) In our opinion except for the effects of matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph and the matters described in the ‘Emphasis of Matter paragraph proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books. c) The standalone financial statements dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of accounts. d) In our opinion, except for the effects of matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph below, and the matters described in the ‘Emphasis of Matter paragraph the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013. e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. f) With respect to the adequacy of internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; and g) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors report under Section 197(16) of the Act, In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the remuneration paid during the current year by the Holding Company and its subsidiaries which are incorporated in India to its directors is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director by the Holding Company and its subsidiaries which are incorporated in India, is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us. h) With respect of the other matters to be included in the Auditors report in accordance with Rule 11 of the

Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of the information and according to the explanations given to us: i. the Company as detailed in Note 22 to the financial statements, has disclosed the impact of the pending litigations on its financial position. ii. the Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. there were no amounts which required to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund.

iv. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

v. The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the

Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and vi. Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement vii. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

viii. Based on our examination which included test checks and in accordance with requirements of the

Implementation Guide on Reporting on Audit Trail under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2024, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For V.S.Gupta & Co., Chartered Accountants,

PLACE : Meerut (CA. Hemant Kumar Gupta) DATE : 19-04-2024 Partner.

UDIN : 24416667BKCAZF3800 Membership No. 071580

Firm Reg. No. 000724C

ANNEXURE A

Annexure to the Independent Auditors Report to the members of Sybly Industries Limited on the accounts of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanation given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

(i) During the year company had made a slump scrap sale of its remaining all fixed assets so at the end of the year Company does not have any Fixed Assets hence Para 3(i) and its clauses of the said order are not applicable in the instant case.

(ii) At the end of the year, there are no stock with the company hence Para 3(ii) and its clauses of the said order are not applicable in the instant case.

(iii) The Company has not made any investments, provided guarantee or security or granted any Loans, secured or unsecured to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnership or Other Parties covered in the Register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act). Accordingly, paragraph 3(iii) (a) to (f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(iv) The company has not advanced any loan or made investment to its directors or any other person in whom the directors are interested. Hence, provisions of Section 185 & 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable. (v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public covered under Section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013. (vi) As informed by the management, the books of account relating to materials, labour and other items of cost maintained by the company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable as no any manufacturing activity is carried out during the year. (vii) (a) The company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Investor Education Protection Fund, Income Tax, Sales Tax, GST, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Cess, Value Added Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanation given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Investor Education Protection Fund, Income Tax, Sales Tax, GST, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Cess, Value Added Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it, were in arrears, as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no dues of Sales Tax, Custom Duty, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Excise Duty, GST and Cess, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute other than the given below :-

Sr. Nature of Statue Nature of Dues / Period Forum where dispute is pending Amount The Income Tax 1. Act, 1961 Demand for the Assessment Year 2017- 18 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeal) Rs. 4.82 Crore (Including Interest) Customs Act, 1962 Non-fulfillment of Export Obligations against Commissioner of Customs(Appeal) Rs. 0.38 Crore 2. The Income Tax 3. Act, 1961 Custom Duty saved under EPCG Scheme Demand for the Assessment Year 2014- 15 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeal) (Including Interest) Rs. 3.54Crore (Including Interest)

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. (ix) a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company did not default in the repayment any loans or borrowings during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable. b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority. c. According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, no term loans were taken during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable. d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds have been raised on short term basis by the Company. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable. e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable. f. According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) a. The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not (xi) a. Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit. b. According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. c. We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. (xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable. (xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable financial reporting framework. (xiv) a. Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business b. We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit. (xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. (xvi) a. The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable. b. The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable. c. The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable. d. According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable. (xvii) The Company has incurred cash loss in the current year and in the immediately preceding financial year. (xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable. (xix) According to the information and explanations given to us we draw attention to Note 22, which indicates that the company has a Contingent Liability of more than Rs. 8.5 Crore as on 31.03.2024 and as of that date, company has a net worth of Rs. 0.85 Crore. The Companys Contingent Liability exceeds its net worth as on 31.03.2024. These conditions along with other matters indicates that if the Contingent Liability stands payable. Further the Company faces a material uncertainty related to Going Concern because of heavy losses incurred during the current and previous periods. Further company had demolished its building and sold out all of its PPE including land. These conditions indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. In our opinion, the financial statement should therefore be drawn on liquidation basis. However, the management is confident of reviving the company and is in discussion with new business proposal/takeovers. Accordingly, the accompanying financial Statement have been prepared by the management assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern (xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable. (xxi) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, company do not have any subsidiary, and associate company for consolidation of financial statements, Accordingly, paragraph 3(XI) is not applicable to the company.

For V.S.Gupta & Co., Chartered Accountants,

PLACE : Meerut (CA. Hemant Kumar Gupta) DATE : 19-04-2024 Partner.

UDIN : 24416667BKCAZF3800 Membership No. 071580

Firm Reg. No. 000724C

ANNEXURE - B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

SYBLY INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the

Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting of "Sybly Industries Limited", as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over

Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial

Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that: (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at

31 March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For V.S.Gupta & Co., Chartered Accountants,

PLACE : Meerut (CA. Hemant Kumar Gupta)

DATE : 19-04-2024 Partner.

UDIN : 24416667BKCAZF3800

Membership No. 071580

Firm Reg. No. 000724C