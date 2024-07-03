SectorTextiles
Open₹6.2
Prev. Close₹6.24
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.12
Day's High₹6.4
Day's Low₹6.2
52 Week's High₹12.09
52 Week's Low₹5.03
Book Value₹4.72
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.68
P/E1.44
EPS4.32
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.16
9.16
9.16
9.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-8.3
-3.92
0.13
1.68
Net Worth
0.85
5.24
9.29
10.84
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
9.12
18.47
35.63
79.32
yoy growth (%)
-50.6
-48.16
-55.06
14.45
Raw materials
-7.74
-14.84
-28.06
-69.56
As % of sales
84.88
80.36
78.75
87.7
Employee costs
-0.85
-2.41
-3.26
-2.46
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.69
-2.44
-1.61
4.69
Depreciation
-0.53
-0.54
-0.48
-0.39
Tax paid
-0.45
0.25
0.26
-2.46
Working capital
-0.57
-3.65
-49.93
-0.64
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-50.6
-48.16
-55.06
14.45
Op profit growth
-88.48
257.96
-121.11
930.62
EBIT growth
-64.83
1,610.46
-101.26
236.32
Net profit growth
-328.54
-119.56
-160.81
6,710.29
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Gross Sales
79.32
69.3
82.86
101.63
142.89
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
79.32
69.3
82.86
101.63
142.89
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.67
2.04
0.82
0.18
1.35
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Mahesh Chand Mittal
CFO & Company Secretary
Sagar Agarwal
Director
Ramesh Chandra Sharma
Independent Director
Sachin
Independent Director
Ankita Garg
Non Executive Director
Harish
Additional Director
Indrawati
Additional Director
Chirag
The Sybly Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sybly Industries Ltd is ₹5.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sybly Industries Ltd is 1.44 and 1.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sybly Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sybly Industries Ltd is ₹5.03 and ₹12.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sybly Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.40%, 3 Years at -6.93%, 1 Year at 10.44%, 6 Month at -9.96%, 3 Month at -18.64% and 1 Month at -36.91%.
