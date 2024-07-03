iifl-logo-icon 1
Sybly Industries Ltd Share Price

6.2
(-0.64%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:13:00 PM

  • Open6.2
  • Day's High6.4
  • 52 Wk High12.09
  • Prev. Close6.24
  • Day's Low6.2
  • 52 Wk Low 5.03
  • Turnover (lac)0.12
  • P/E1.44
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value4.72
  • EPS4.32
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5.68
  • Div. Yield0
Sybly Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

6.2

Prev. Close

6.24

Turnover(Lac.)

0.12

Day's High

6.4

Day's Low

6.2

52 Week's High

12.09

52 Week's Low

5.03

Book Value

4.72

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.68

P/E

1.44

EPS

4.32

Divi. Yield

0

Sybly Industries Ltd Corporate Action

2 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

Sybly Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sybly Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:48 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 99.99%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sybly Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.16

9.16

9.16

9.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-8.3

-3.92

0.13

1.68

Net Worth

0.85

5.24

9.29

10.84

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

9.12

18.47

35.63

79.32

yoy growth (%)

-50.6

-48.16

-55.06

14.45

Raw materials

-7.74

-14.84

-28.06

-69.56

As % of sales

84.88

80.36

78.75

87.7

Employee costs

-0.85

-2.41

-3.26

-2.46

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.69

-2.44

-1.61

4.69

Depreciation

-0.53

-0.54

-0.48

-0.39

Tax paid

-0.45

0.25

0.26

-2.46

Working capital

-0.57

-3.65

-49.93

-0.64

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-50.6

-48.16

-55.06

14.45

Op profit growth

-88.48

257.96

-121.11

930.62

EBIT growth

-64.83

1,610.46

-101.26

236.32

Net profit growth

-328.54

-119.56

-160.81

6,710.29

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2011Mar-2010

Gross Sales

79.32

69.3

82.86

101.63

142.89

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

79.32

69.3

82.86

101.63

142.89

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.67

2.04

0.82

0.18

1.35

View Annually Results

Sybly Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sybly Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Mahesh Chand Mittal

CFO & Company Secretary

Sagar Agarwal

Director

Ramesh Chandra Sharma

Independent Director

Sachin

Independent Director

Ankita Garg

Non Executive Director

Harish

Additional Director

Indrawati

Additional Director

Chirag

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sybly Industries Ltd

Summary

Incorporated as a Private Limited Company in May 88, Sybly Industries Ltd formerly known as Sybly Spinning Mills was promoted by Satya Prakash Mittal, Mahesh Chand Mittal and Umesh Kumar Mittal. It became a Public Limited Company in May 95. Its manufacturing units are located in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh. The Company is engaged in manufacturing & trading of yarn & fabrics.The company started with the manufacture of merchandised cotton yarn with an installed capacity of 240 TPA. Commercial production commenced in Oct.89. In 1991-92, first expansion was carried out to enhance the installed capacity to 660 TPA.A project to manufacture cord yarn with a capacity of 660 TPA was undertaken by the company in 1994-95. Commercial production of cord yarn commenced in Mar.95.In 1995-96, the company expanded its activities by going in for backward integration to manufacture cotton yarn for captive consumption. It came out with a public issue in Dec.95, to part-finance the project. During 1996-97, it expanded its capacity by 3024 spindles to 8424 spindles.The company has decided to diversify into manufacturing of polyester yarn instead of cotton yarn.M/s. Logictex Fabrics Pvt. Ltd. (Formerly Sybly Fabrics Pvt. Ltd.) became wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in 2006. During 2009-10, M/s. Vartex Fabrics Pvt. Ltd. was ceased to be subsidiary of the Company since February 2010 and M/s. Sybly International FZE, Sharjah (UAE) became subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. 30.12.2009. In 2
Company FAQs

What is the Sybly Industries Ltd share price today?

The Sybly Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sybly Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sybly Industries Ltd is ₹5.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sybly Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sybly Industries Ltd is 1.44 and 1.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sybly Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sybly Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sybly Industries Ltd is ₹5.03 and ₹12.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sybly Industries Ltd?

Sybly Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.40%, 3 Years at -6.93%, 1 Year at 10.44%, 6 Month at -9.96%, 3 Month at -18.64% and 1 Month at -36.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sybly Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sybly Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

