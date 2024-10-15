Board Meeting 2 Jan 2025 2 Jan 2025

1. Resignation of Mr. Umesh Kumar (DIN: 07015921) from the position of Non-Executive & Non- Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. December 28, 2024. 2. Resignation of Ms. Geeta Devi (DIN: 10313906) from the position of Non-Executive & Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. December 28, 2024. 3. Resignation of Mr. Piyush (DIN: 10727781) from the position of Managing Director of the Company w.e.f. December 28, 2024 . 4. Resignation of Mr. Ramesh Sharma (DIN: 10728184) from the position of Non-Executive & Independent Directors of the Company w.e.f. December 28, 2024.

Board Meeting 21 Dec 2024 21 Dec 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on Saturday, 21st Dec 2024, as per Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on Monday, 11th November, 2024.

Board Meeting 15 Oct 2024 7 Oct 2024

SYBLY INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting for Approval of Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter & Half Year ended on September 30th 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday, 15th October, 2024 as per Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.10.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 31 Aug 2024

Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Director under Regulation 30 of LODR Regulation, 2015. Intimation of Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25.

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 12 Aug 2024

1. The Board has appointed Mr. Piyush (DIN: 10727781) as Managing Director of the company. The details required under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFDPoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 are annexed herewith as Annexure -A. 2. Resignation of Mr. Ankita Garg (09252403) Independent Director of the Company w.e.f., 12th August 2024. 3. Resignation of Mr. Mahesh Chand Mittal (DIN: 00284866) Managing director of the Company w.e.f., 12th August 2024. 4. Resignation of Mr. Sagar Agrawal Company Secretary of the Company w.e.f., 12th August 2024.

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Appointment of Mr. Ramesh Sharma as Non Executive and Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 06th August 2024. Intimation of Appointment of Internal Auitor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. 1. Appointment of Mr. Ramesh Sharma (DIN: 10728184) as an Additional Non-Executive & Independent Directors of the Company w.e.f. 06th Aug 2024. 2. Appointment of Ms. Geeta Devi (DIN: 10313906) as an Additional Non-Executive & Independent Directors of the Company w.e.f. 06th Aug 2024. 3. Appointment of Mr. Umesh (DIN: 07015921) as an Additional Non-Executive & Non-Independent Directors of the Company w.e.f. 06th Aug 2024. 4. Appointment of Mr. Piyush (DIN: 10727781) as an Additional Executive & Non-Independent Directors of the Company w.e.f. 06th Aug 2024. 5. The Board has appointed Mr. Piyush Jain as Internal Auditor for the financial 2024-2025. 6. The Board has appointed Mr. Dharmendra Gupta as Chief Financial Officer for the financial 2024- 2025 w.e.f., 06th Aug 2024.

Board Meeting 15 Jul 2024 3 Jul 2024

SYBLY INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday the 10th July 2024 at the registered office of the Company to inter alia to consider review and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 among other things. SYBLY INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/07/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to the intimation dated July 3, 2024, regarding Board Meeting to be held on Wednesday, the 10th July, 2024 at the registered office of the Company, we hereby intimate the Stock Exchange as per the provisions of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations. 2015, that the said Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is rescheduled on Monday, July 15, 2024, to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024, among other things. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.07.2024) Submission of Standalone Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024. INTIMATION FOR APPOINTMENT OF SECRETARIAL AUDITOR FOR THE F.Y. 2023-2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. 15th July, 2024, following were Considered/ approved: 1. Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. 2. Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors of the Company was noted. The Board took note that the Statutory Auditors have expressed an unqualified and unmodified audit opinion. 3. The Board considered and approved the appointment of M/s Sonia Rani & Associates as Secretarial Auditor for the F.Y. 2023-2024. Additional disclosures have been attached herewith as Annexure A (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.07.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Apr 2024 4 Apr 2024

SYBLY INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday the 15th April 2024 at the registered office of the Company to inter alia to consider review and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 among other things. SYBLY INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to the intimation dated April 4, 2024, regarding Board Meeting to be held on Monday, the 15th April, 2024 at the registered office of the Company, we hereby intimate the Stock Exchange as per the provisions of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations. 2015, that the said Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is rescheduled on Friday, April 19, 2024, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024, among other things. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.04.2024) Submission of Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended 31st March,2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, on 19th April, 2024 the following decisions were taken: 1. The Board considered and approved the Standalone Audited Financial Statements including copy of Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Assets & Liabilities along with declaration stating that the said reports are with unmodified opinion as per Regulation 33(3) (d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the quarter & financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. 2. The Board took note of the Auditors Reports on Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter & year ended on 31st March, 2024. There is no modified opinion in the reports. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/04/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024