Sybly Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

6.65
(4.89%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:40:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.16

9.16

9.16

9.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-8.3

-3.92

0.13

1.68

Net Worth

0.85

5.24

9.29

10.84

Minority Interest

Debt

5.61

6.99

6.94

10.4

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

6.47

12.23

16.23

21.24

Fixed Assets

0

3.88

9.31

14.07

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

3.77

2.56

1.96

0.89

Networking Capital

2.61

5.42

4.91

6.23

Inventories

0

0.15

1.21

2.32

Inventory Days

92.81

Sundry Debtors

1.86

5.79

6.22

6.48

Debtor Days

259.24

Other Current Assets

0.87

0.88

1.4

1.59

Sundry Creditors

-0.07

-0.97

-2.34

-2.53

Creditor Days

101.21

Other Current Liabilities

-0.05

-0.43

-1.58

-1.63

Cash

0.08

0.37

0.04

0.04

Total Assets

6.46

12.23

16.22

21.23

