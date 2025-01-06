Sybly Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.69
-2.44
-1.61
4.69
Depreciation
-0.53
-0.54
-0.48
-0.39
Tax paid
-0.45
0.25
0.26
-2.46
Working capital
-0.57
-3.65
-49.93
-0.64
Other operating items
Operating
-3.25
-6.38
-51.77
1.19
Capital expenditure
-2.82
-5.44
0.55
4.89
Free cash flow
-6.07
-11.82
-51.21
6.08
Equity raised
4.6
5.22
-16.92
15.81
Investing
0
0
-0.56
0
Financing
5.57
4.76
11.55
13.45
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
4.09
-1.84
-57.14
35.34
