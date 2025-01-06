iifl-logo-icon 1
Sybly Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

6.2
(-0.64%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Sybly Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.69

-2.44

-1.61

4.69

Depreciation

-0.53

-0.54

-0.48

-0.39

Tax paid

-0.45

0.25

0.26

-2.46

Working capital

-0.57

-3.65

-49.93

-0.64

Other operating items

Operating

-3.25

-6.38

-51.77

1.19

Capital expenditure

-2.82

-5.44

0.55

4.89

Free cash flow

-6.07

-11.82

-51.21

6.08

Equity raised

4.6

5.22

-16.92

15.81

Investing

0

0

-0.56

0

Financing

5.57

4.76

11.55

13.45

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

4.09

-1.84

-57.14

35.34

