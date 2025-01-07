iifl-logo-icon 1
Sybly Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6.2
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

9.12

18.47

35.63

79.32

yoy growth (%)

-50.6

-48.16

-55.06

14.45

Raw materials

-7.74

-14.84

-28.06

-69.56

As % of sales

84.88

80.36

78.75

87.7

Employee costs

-0.85

-2.41

-3.26

-2.46

As % of sales

9.32

13.09

9.16

3.11

Other costs

-0.7

-2.75

-4.73

-5.23

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.73

14.9

13.29

6.6

Operating profit

-0.17

-1.54

-0.43

2.04

OPM

-1.94

-8.36

-1.21

2.57

Depreciation

-0.53

-0.54

-0.48

-0.39

Interest expense

-1.21

-1.07

-1.53

-1.62

Other income

0.22

0.71

0.83

4.66

Profit before tax

-1.69

-2.44

-1.61

4.69

Taxes

-0.45

0.25

0.26

-2.46

Tax rate

26.66

-10.26

-16.14

-52.52

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.14

-2.19

-1.35

2.22

Exceptional items

1.54

2.46

0

0

Net profit

-0.6

0.26

-1.35

2.22

yoy growth (%)

-328.54

-119.56

-160.81

6,710.29

NPM

-6.63

1.43

-3.79

2.8

