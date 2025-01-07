Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
9.12
18.47
35.63
79.32
yoy growth (%)
-50.6
-48.16
-55.06
14.45
Raw materials
-7.74
-14.84
-28.06
-69.56
As % of sales
84.88
80.36
78.75
87.7
Employee costs
-0.85
-2.41
-3.26
-2.46
As % of sales
9.32
13.09
9.16
3.11
Other costs
-0.7
-2.75
-4.73
-5.23
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.73
14.9
13.29
6.6
Operating profit
-0.17
-1.54
-0.43
2.04
OPM
-1.94
-8.36
-1.21
2.57
Depreciation
-0.53
-0.54
-0.48
-0.39
Interest expense
-1.21
-1.07
-1.53
-1.62
Other income
0.22
0.71
0.83
4.66
Profit before tax
-1.69
-2.44
-1.61
4.69
Taxes
-0.45
0.25
0.26
-2.46
Tax rate
26.66
-10.26
-16.14
-52.52
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.14
-2.19
-1.35
2.22
Exceptional items
1.54
2.46
0
0
Net profit
-0.6
0.26
-1.35
2.22
yoy growth (%)
-328.54
-119.56
-160.81
6,710.29
NPM
-6.63
1.43
-3.79
2.8
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.