|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.45
-16.36
4.96
-27.09
Op profit growth
-90.68
-127.89
-126.33
-163.69
EBIT growth
130.39
-967.52
-112.52
-128.02
Net profit growth
1,515.25
-100.63
13,712.87
-99.82
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0.02
0.26
-0.78
3.14
EBIT margin
5.41
2.68
-0.25
2.17
Net profit margin
0.24
0.01
-2.33
-0.01
RoCE
6.51
2.84
-0.32
2.55
RoNW
0.1
0
-0.99
0
RoA
0.07
0
-0.72
0
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.05
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.04
-0.08
-0.56
-0.38
Book value per share
11.75
11.72
11.73
12.21
Valuation ratios
P/E
100.4
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-104.84
-41.46
-4.33
-2.84
P/B
0.42
0.3
0.21
0.09
EV/EBIDTA
8.2
14.21
154.99
6.59
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-92.59
-85
5.89
-123.87
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
306.82
360.05
286.78
294.71
Inventory days
27.67
33.39
38.52
50.35
Creditor days
-56.74
-42.77
-41.1
-96.84
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.63
-1.04
0.13
-1.03
Net debt / equity
0.37
0.36
0.34
0.34
Net debt / op. profit
1,059.2
94.37
-24.93
6.88
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-87.7
-89.48
-90.47
-88.51
Employee costs
-3.11
-2.7
-2.04
-2.09
Other costs
-9.15
-7.54
-8.26
-6.24
