Sybly Industries Ltd Key Ratios

8.46
(4.96%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:09:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.45

-16.36

4.96

-27.09

Op profit growth

-90.68

-127.89

-126.33

-163.69

EBIT growth

130.39

-967.52

-112.52

-128.02

Net profit growth

1,515.25

-100.63

13,712.87

-99.82

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0.02

0.26

-0.78

3.14

EBIT margin

5.41

2.68

-0.25

2.17

Net profit margin

0.24

0.01

-2.33

-0.01

RoCE

6.51

2.84

-0.32

2.55

RoNW

0.1

0

-0.99

0

RoA

0.07

0

-0.72

0

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.05

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.04

-0.08

-0.56

-0.38

Book value per share

11.75

11.72

11.73

12.21

Valuation ratios

P/E

100.4

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-104.84

-41.46

-4.33

-2.84

P/B

0.42

0.3

0.21

0.09

EV/EBIDTA

8.2

14.21

154.99

6.59

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-92.59

-85

5.89

-123.87

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

306.82

360.05

286.78

294.71

Inventory days

27.67

33.39

38.52

50.35

Creditor days

-56.74

-42.77

-41.1

-96.84

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.63

-1.04

0.13

-1.03

Net debt / equity

0.37

0.36

0.34

0.34

Net debt / op. profit

1,059.2

94.37

-24.93

6.88

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-87.7

-89.48

-90.47

-88.51

Employee costs

-3.11

-2.7

-2.04

-2.09

Other costs

-9.15

-7.54

-8.26

-6.24

