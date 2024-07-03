Synthiko Foils Limited was incorporated in 1984. The Company is engaged in manufacture and marketing of aluminum foils. It manufactures aluminium foils for the pharmaceutical, diary, and confectionery industries. Its manufacturing activities include laminating, coating, slitting, and printing. Apart from this , it serves Indian and multinational companies, as well as exports products to Philippines, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, and African nations.
