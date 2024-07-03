SectorNon Ferrous Metals
Open₹104.1
Prev. Close₹106.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.91
Day's High₹104.5
Day's Low₹101.15
52 Week's High₹125.6
52 Week's Low₹57.21
Book Value₹36.55
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17.66
P/E39.78
EPS2.67
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.87
0.87
0.87
0.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.15
4.93
4.77
3.85
Net Worth
6.02
5.8
5.64
4.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
26.06
31.4
21.53
17.37
yoy growth (%)
-17
45.78
23.97
0.54
Raw materials
-21.27
-26.5
-17.26
-13.77
As % of sales
81.63
84.39
80.17
79.31
Employee costs
-1.3
-1.18
-1.09
-0.94
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.5
0.6
0.58
0.3
Depreciation
-0.36
-0.25
-0.18
-0.22
Tax paid
-0.11
-0.14
-0.16
-0.1
Working capital
1.88
0.41
0.41
-3.38
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-17
45.78
23.97
0.54
Op profit growth
-12.49
13.68
26.18
-24.96
EBIT growth
-11.09
-7.05
25.21
-5.74
Net profit growth
-17.56
9.78
102.61
7.01
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
13.06
9.15
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
13.06
9.15
Other Operating Income
0.6
0.8
Other Income
0.09
0.12
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
HINDZINC
469
|22.53
|1,98,167.46
|2,298
|2.77
|7,994
|18.08
Hindalco Industries Ltd
HINDALCO
591.1
|23.67
|1,32,833.56
|1,891
|0.58
|22,262
|303.02
National Aluminium Company Ltd
NATIONALUM
208
|13.4
|38,201.94
|1,062.18
|2.4
|4,001.48
|86.33
Hindustan Copper Ltd
HINDCOPPER
250.4
|60.19
|24,214.28
|101.68
|0.37
|518.19
|24.89
Gravita India Ltd
GRAVITA
2,292.35
|92.06
|16,919.48
|50.58
|0.21
|786.3
|204.26
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & MD & CFO
Ramesh Dadhia
Whole Time Director & CEO
Bhavesh Dadhia
Non Executive Director
Sheetal Dadhia
Independent Director
Nirav Paresh Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mamta Lasod
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Synthiko Foils Limited was incorporated in 1984. The Company is engaged in manufacture and marketing of aluminum foils. It manufactures aluminium foils for the pharmaceutical, diary, and confectionery industries. Its manufacturing activities include laminating, coating, slitting, and printing. Apart from this , it serves Indian and multinational companies, as well as exports products to Philippines, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, and African nations.
The Synthiko Foils Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹101.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Synthiko Foils Ltd is ₹17.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Synthiko Foils Ltd is 39.78 and 2.90 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Synthiko Foils Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Synthiko Foils Ltd is ₹57.21 and ₹125.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Synthiko Foils Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.72%, 3 Years at 20.23%, 1 Year at 2.12%, 6 Month at 53.03%, 3 Month at 11.44% and 1 Month at 14.19%.
