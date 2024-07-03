iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Synthiko Foils Ltd Share Price

101.5
(-4.43%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:19:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open104.1
  • Day's High104.5
  • 52 Wk High125.6
  • Prev. Close106.2
  • Day's Low101.15
  • 52 Wk Low 57.21
  • Turnover (lac)0.91
  • P/E39.78
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value36.55
  • EPS2.67
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17.66
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Synthiko Foils Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Non Ferrous Metals

Open

104.1

Prev. Close

106.2

Turnover(Lac.)

0.91

Day's High

104.5

Day's Low

101.15

52 Week's High

125.6

52 Week's Low

57.21

Book Value

36.55

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17.66

P/E

39.78

EPS

2.67

Divi. Yield

0

Synthiko Foils Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Synthiko Foils Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Synthiko Foils Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:49 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.28%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.28%

Non-Promoter- 47.71%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 47.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Synthiko Foils Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.87

0.87

0.87

0.87

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.15

4.93

4.77

3.85

Net Worth

6.02

5.8

5.64

4.72

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

26.06

31.4

21.53

17.37

yoy growth (%)

-17

45.78

23.97

0.54

Raw materials

-21.27

-26.5

-17.26

-13.77

As % of sales

81.63

84.39

80.17

79.31

Employee costs

-1.3

-1.18

-1.09

-0.94

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.5

0.6

0.58

0.3

Depreciation

-0.36

-0.25

-0.18

-0.22

Tax paid

-0.11

-0.14

-0.16

-0.1

Working capital

1.88

0.41

0.41

-3.38

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-17

45.78

23.97

0.54

Op profit growth

-12.49

13.68

26.18

-24.96

EBIT growth

-11.09

-7.05

25.21

-5.74

Net profit growth

-17.56

9.78

102.61

7.01

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Gross Sales

13.06

9.15

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

13.06

9.15

Other Operating Income

0.6

0.8

Other Income

0.09

0.12

View Annually Results

Synthiko Foils Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

HINDZINC

469

22.531,98,167.462,2982.777,99418.08

Hindalco Industries Ltd

HINDALCO

591.1

23.671,32,833.561,8910.5822,262303.02

National Aluminium Company Ltd

NATIONALUM

208

13.438,201.941,062.182.44,001.4886.33

Hindustan Copper Ltd

HINDCOPPER

250.4

60.1924,214.28101.680.37518.1924.89

Gravita India Ltd

GRAVITA

2,292.35

92.0616,919.4850.580.21786.3204.26

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Synthiko Foils Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & MD & CFO

Ramesh Dadhia

Whole Time Director & CEO

Bhavesh Dadhia

Non Executive Director

Sheetal Dadhia

Independent Director

Nirav Paresh Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mamta Lasod

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Synthiko Foils Ltd

Summary

Synthiko Foils Limited was incorporated in 1984. The Company is engaged in manufacture and marketing of aluminum foils. It manufactures aluminium foils for the pharmaceutical, diary, and confectionery industries. Its manufacturing activities include laminating, coating, slitting, and printing. Apart from this , it serves Indian and multinational companies, as well as exports products to Philippines, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, and African nations.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Synthiko Foils Ltd share price today?

The Synthiko Foils Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹101.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Synthiko Foils Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Synthiko Foils Ltd is ₹17.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Synthiko Foils Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Synthiko Foils Ltd is 39.78 and 2.90 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Synthiko Foils Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Synthiko Foils Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Synthiko Foils Ltd is ₹57.21 and ₹125.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Synthiko Foils Ltd?

Synthiko Foils Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.72%, 3 Years at 20.23%, 1 Year at 2.12%, 6 Month at 53.03%, 3 Month at 11.44% and 1 Month at 14.19%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Synthiko Foils Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Synthiko Foils Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.28 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 47.72 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Synthiko Foils Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.