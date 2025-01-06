iifl-logo-icon 1
Synthiko Foils Ltd Cash Flow Statement

107.05
(0.80%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Synthiko Foils Ltd

Synthiko Foils FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.5

0.6

0.58

0.3

Depreciation

-0.36

-0.25

-0.18

-0.22

Tax paid

-0.11

-0.14

-0.16

-0.1

Working capital

1.88

0.41

0.41

-3.38

Other operating items

Operating

1.89

0.61

0.64

-3.39

Capital expenditure

0.12

0.76

0.05

0.01

Free cash flow

2.01

1.37

0.7

-3.38

Equity raised

6.93

5.57

4.28

3.86

Investing

0

0

-0.04

-0.14

Financing

1.18

-0.09

-0.2

-2.03

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

10.13

6.86

4.75

-1.69

