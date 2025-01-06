Synthiko Foils Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.5
0.6
0.58
0.3
Depreciation
-0.36
-0.25
-0.18
-0.22
Tax paid
-0.11
-0.14
-0.16
-0.1
Working capital
1.88
0.41
0.41
-3.38
Other operating items
Operating
1.89
0.61
0.64
-3.39
Capital expenditure
0.12
0.76
0.05
0.01
Free cash flow
2.01
1.37
0.7
-3.38
Equity raised
6.93
5.57
4.28
3.86
Investing
0
0
-0.04
-0.14
Financing
1.18
-0.09
-0.2
-2.03
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
10.13
6.86
4.75
-1.69
