|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
26.06
31.4
21.53
17.37
yoy growth (%)
-17
45.78
23.97
0.54
Raw materials
-21.27
-26.5
-17.26
-13.77
As % of sales
81.63
84.39
80.17
79.31
Employee costs
-1.3
-1.18
-1.09
-0.94
As % of sales
4.98
3.76
5.07
5.43
Other costs
-2.47
-2.56
-2.16
-1.84
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.5
8.17
10.03
10.62
Operating profit
1
1.15
1.01
0.8
OPM
3.87
3.67
4.71
4.62
Depreciation
-0.36
-0.25
-0.18
-0.22
Interest expense
-0.51
-0.53
-0.64
-0.67
Other income
0.36
0.24
0.4
0.4
Profit before tax
0.5
0.6
0.58
0.3
Taxes
-0.11
-0.14
-0.16
-0.1
Tax rate
-23.75
-23.43
-27.95
-32.76
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.38
0.46
0.42
0.2
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.38
0.46
0.42
0.2
yoy growth (%)
-17.56
9.78
102.61
7.01
NPM
1.46
1.47
1.96
1.19
