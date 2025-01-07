iifl-logo-icon 1
Synthiko Foils Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

109
(1.82%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

26.06

31.4

21.53

17.37

yoy growth (%)

-17

45.78

23.97

0.54

Raw materials

-21.27

-26.5

-17.26

-13.77

As % of sales

81.63

84.39

80.17

79.31

Employee costs

-1.3

-1.18

-1.09

-0.94

As % of sales

4.98

3.76

5.07

5.43

Other costs

-2.47

-2.56

-2.16

-1.84

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.5

8.17

10.03

10.62

Operating profit

1

1.15

1.01

0.8

OPM

3.87

3.67

4.71

4.62

Depreciation

-0.36

-0.25

-0.18

-0.22

Interest expense

-0.51

-0.53

-0.64

-0.67

Other income

0.36

0.24

0.4

0.4

Profit before tax

0.5

0.6

0.58

0.3

Taxes

-0.11

-0.14

-0.16

-0.1

Tax rate

-23.75

-23.43

-27.95

-32.76

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.38

0.46

0.42

0.2

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.38

0.46

0.42

0.2

yoy growth (%)

-17.56

9.78

102.61

7.01

NPM

1.46

1.47

1.96

1.19

