iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Synthiko Foils Ltd Board Meeting

115.95
(4.88%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:03:00 AM

Synthiko Foils CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
SYNTHIKO FOILS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve the Un-Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 pursuant to regulation 33 of Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement 2015. 2. To Approve Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the Half Year Ended 30th September 2024. 3. Any other business with the permission of chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th November, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024),3
Board Meeting27 Aug 202427 Aug 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 27th August, 2024.
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
SYNTHIKO FOILS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve the Un-Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 pursuant to regulation 33 of Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement 2015. 2. Any other business with the permission of chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting1 Jul 20241 Jul 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting dated 1st July, 2024 and Appointment of KMP (Company Secretary) of the Company-Disclosure under 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
Board Meeting30 May 202416 May 2024
SYNTHIKO FOILS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results as per IND-AS along with Audited Report for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. To approve the Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the year ended March 31 2024. 3. To approve the Cash Flow Statement for the year March 31 2024. 4. Any other business with the permission of chair. 1. Approval of Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; 2. Approval of statement of Assets and liabilities for the year ended March 31, 2024; 3. Approval of the Cash Flow Statement for the year ended March 31,2024; 4. Also note that M/s. S C Mehra and Associates LLP., Statutory auditors of the Company have issued the Audit report for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 with unmodified opinion pursuant to regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI(LODR), Regulations, 2015. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting30 Mar 202430 Mar 2024
1. Approved Cessation of Mr. Dilip Dharampal Punjabi (DIN: 00725991) as an Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f 31st March, 2024 upon completion of consective 2 terms of 5 years. Approved appointment of Mr. Nirav Paresh Shah (DIN: 10570698) as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for a term of five (5) consecutive years for the period starting from 1st April, 2024 to 31st March, 2029 subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting With reference to email received from BSE regarding uploading of revised corporate announcement with respect to Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th March, 2024 we request you to take the same on record & oblige (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/04/2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
SYNTHIKO FOILS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve the Un-Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023 pursuant to regulation 33 of Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement 2015. 2. Any other business with the permission of chair. Approved Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report pursuant to Regulation 33 of Listing Regulations (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)

Synthiko Foils: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Synthiko Foils Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.