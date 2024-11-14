Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

SYNTHIKO FOILS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve the Un-Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 pursuant to regulation 33 of Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement 2015. 2. To Approve Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the Half Year Ended 30th September 2024. 3. Any other business with the permission of chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th November, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Aug 2024 27 Aug 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 27th August, 2024.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

SYNTHIKO FOILS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve the Un-Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 pursuant to regulation 33 of Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement 2015. 2. Any other business with the permission of chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Jul 2024 1 Jul 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting dated 1st July, 2024 and Appointment of KMP (Company Secretary) of the Company-Disclosure under 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 16 May 2024

SYNTHIKO FOILS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results as per IND-AS along with Audited Report for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. To approve the Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the year ended March 31 2024. 3. To approve the Cash Flow Statement for the year March 31 2024. 4. Any other business with the permission of chair. 1. Approval of Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; 2. Approval of statement of Assets and liabilities for the year ended March 31, 2024; 3. Approval of the Cash Flow Statement for the year ended March 31,2024; 4. Also note that M/s. S C Mehra and Associates LLP., Statutory auditors of the Company have issued the Audit report for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 with unmodified opinion pursuant to regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI(LODR), Regulations, 2015. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 30 Mar 2024

1. Approved Cessation of Mr. Dilip Dharampal Punjabi (DIN: 00725991) as an Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f 31st March, 2024 upon completion of consective 2 terms of 5 years. Approved appointment of Mr. Nirav Paresh Shah (DIN: 10570698) as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for a term of five (5) consecutive years for the period starting from 1st April, 2024 to 31st March, 2029 subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting With reference to email received from BSE regarding uploading of revised corporate announcement with respect to Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th March, 2024 we request you to take the same on record & oblige (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/04/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024