Report on the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Systematix Securities Limited("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024 the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. Based on the facts and our professional judgment during the audit of financial statements of the current period, we have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information. We are required to report the fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements to give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder including the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act and other applicable authoritative pronouncements issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and pronouncements require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the standalone financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view, in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the standalone financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016, issued by the Central Government

of India in terms of sub-section of section 143 of the Act ("the Order"), and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the ‘Annexure A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2021 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act; and

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in ‘Annexure B; and

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us :

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at March 31, 2024on its financial position in its financial statements.

ii. The Company has made provision, as at March 31,2024 as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There were no amounts required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024.

For M/s Jyoti Dad & Co.

Chartered Accountants

(FRN - 013288C)

Place: BHAYANDAR WEST (MH.) CA Jyoti Dad

Date: 20/05/2024(Proprietor)

M.No. 405674 UDIN -24405674BKHHZV5428

ANNEXURE"A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 1 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Systematix Securities Limited on the standalone financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024

(1) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including

quantitative details and situation of fixed asset.

(b) The fixed assets are physically verified by the Management according to a phased programme designed to cover all items over a period of three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, a portion of the fixed assets has been physically verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

(2) The physical verification of inventory excluding stocks with third parties has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the Management during the year. In respect of inventory lying with third parties, these have substantially been confirmed by them. No material discrepancies where noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records.

(3) The Company has not granted unsecured loans to Companies, firms or parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act.

(4) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans and investments made, if any.

(5) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under to the extent notified.

(6) Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is not required

to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its products.

(7) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act, for any of the services rendered by the Company.

(8) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues like income tax, tax deduct at source and other material statutory dues have been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, income tax, sales tax, wealth tax, service tax, duty of customs, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(9) The Company does not have any loans or borrowings from any financial institution, banks, government or debenture holders during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable.

(10) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix) of the Order is not applicable.

(11) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generallyaccepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither comeacross any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees, noticed or reportedduring the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(12) According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not paid / provided for managerial remuneration during the year however requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act has been taken by the company.

(13) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(14) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(15) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year.

(16) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(17) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

For M/s Jyoti Dad & Co.

Chartered Accountants

(FRN - 013288C)

Place: BHAYANDAR WEST (MH.) CA Jyoti Dad

Date: 20/05/2024(Proprietor)

M.No. 405674

UDIN - 24405674BKHHZV5428

Annexure B to the Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 2(f)of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Systematix Securities Limitedon the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024. Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Acf)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Systematix Securities Limited(‘the Company) as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the ‘Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

1. Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company.

2. Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipt and expenditure of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of the Management and directors of the Company.

3. Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluationof the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financialreporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures maydeteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls w.r.t. Ind AS Financial Statements were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal controls with reference to Ind AS Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For M/s Jyoti Dad & Co.

Chartered Accountants

(FRN - 013288C)

Place:BHAYANDAR WEST (MH.) CA Jyoti Dad

Date: 20/05/2024(Proprietor)

M.No. 405674

UDIN - 24405674BKHHZV5428