Systematix Securities Ltd Share Price

9.4
(-2.59%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open9.61
  • Day's High9.61
  • 52 Wk High12.82
  • Prev. Close9.65
  • Day's Low9.35
  • 52 Wk Low 5.07
  • Turnover (lac)0.25
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value17.45
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4.7
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Systematix Securities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

9.61

Prev. Close

9.65

Turnover(Lac.)

0.25

Day's High

9.61

Day's Low

9.35

52 Week's High

12.82

52 Week's Low

5.07

Book Value

17.45

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.7

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Systematix Securities Ltd Corporate Action

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

25 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Sep, 2024

Systematix Securities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Systematix Securities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:26 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 10.51%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 10.51%

Non-Promoter- 89.49%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 89.49%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Systematix Securities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5

5

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.78

3.82

3.84

3.86

Net Worth

8.78

8.82

8.84

8.86

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-5.68

0.06

0.1

0.04

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Systematix Securities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,347.05

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,684.45

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

145.45

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

296.55

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

446.35

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Systematix Securities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Anita Maheshwari

Independent Director

Basanti Lal Agal

Independent Director

Madhav Inani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pratbha Ranka

Whole-time Director

Rajesh Kumar Inani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Systematix Securities Ltd

Summary

Systematix Securities Limited was incorporated as Murari Consultancy Private Limited on March 17, 1986 but the name of the Company was changed to Systematix Securities Private Limited on 16 December, 1994 and subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company with effect from 21st December 1994 and grew its operations through expanding client base and providing different types of services. Since 1986, the Company has embarked to become one of the leaders in a wide range of financial products like Equities, Derivatives, PMS, Commodities, Currency Derivatives, IPOs, Mutual Funds and Debt Products (Primary Markets). The Growth story of Systematix coincides with Indias growth story in the field of Financial Market. The Company has come a long way since its incorporation more than two decades ago. The Company is a SEBI registered Category I Merchant Banker and consists of 5 subsidiaries. The Companys operations are organized around four broad business lines - Public Issues/ Right issues, Debt Syndication, Private Placements and SME Listings for its prestigious corporate clients. The Company further caters to clients including Foreign Institutional Investors, Domestic Financial Institutions, Insurance Companies, Bank Treasuries, Corporates, Corporate Treasuries, Promoters, Ultra HNIs, HNIs and retail investors. Through its five subsidiaries, the Company established its presence in the Wealth Management, Institutional Broking, Commodities and Loan Syndication businesses. Systemati
Company FAQs

What is the Systematix Securities Ltd share price today?

The Systematix Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Systematix Securities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Systematix Securities Ltd is ₹4.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Systematix Securities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Systematix Securities Ltd is 0 and 0.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Systematix Securities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Systematix Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Systematix Securities Ltd is ₹5.07 and ₹12.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Systematix Securities Ltd?

Systematix Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.40%, 3 Years at 3.51%, 1 Year at 15.16%, 6 Month at 34.97%, 3 Month at 7.82% and 1 Month at -5.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Systematix Securities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Systematix Securities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 10.51 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 89.49 %

