SectorFinance
Open₹9.61
Prev. Close₹9.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.25
Day's High₹9.61
Day's Low₹9.35
52 Week's High₹12.82
52 Week's Low₹5.07
Book Value₹17.45
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.7
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.78
3.82
3.84
3.86
Net Worth
8.78
8.82
8.84
8.86
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-5.68
0.06
0.1
0.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,347.05
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,684.45
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
145.45
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
296.55
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
446.35
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Anita Maheshwari
Independent Director
Basanti Lal Agal
Independent Director
Madhav Inani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pratbha Ranka
Whole-time Director
Rajesh Kumar Inani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Systematix Securities Limited was incorporated as Murari Consultancy Private Limited on March 17, 1986 but the name of the Company was changed to Systematix Securities Private Limited on 16 December, 1994 and subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company with effect from 21st December 1994 and grew its operations through expanding client base and providing different types of services. Since 1986, the Company has embarked to become one of the leaders in a wide range of financial products like Equities, Derivatives, PMS, Commodities, Currency Derivatives, IPOs, Mutual Funds and Debt Products (Primary Markets). The Growth story of Systematix coincides with Indias growth story in the field of Financial Market. The Company has come a long way since its incorporation more than two decades ago. The Company is a SEBI registered Category I Merchant Banker and consists of 5 subsidiaries. The Companys operations are organized around four broad business lines - Public Issues/ Right issues, Debt Syndication, Private Placements and SME Listings for its prestigious corporate clients. The Company further caters to clients including Foreign Institutional Investors, Domestic Financial Institutions, Insurance Companies, Bank Treasuries, Corporates, Corporate Treasuries, Promoters, Ultra HNIs, HNIs and retail investors. Through its five subsidiaries, the Company established its presence in the Wealth Management, Institutional Broking, Commodities and Loan Syndication businesses. Systemati
The Systematix Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Systematix Securities Ltd is ₹4.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Systematix Securities Ltd is 0 and 0.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Systematix Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Systematix Securities Ltd is ₹5.07 and ₹12.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Systematix Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.40%, 3 Years at 3.51%, 1 Year at 15.16%, 6 Month at 34.97%, 3 Month at 7.82% and 1 Month at -5.67%.
