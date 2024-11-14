iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Systematix Securities Ltd Board Meeting

9.55
(6.23%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:37:00 PM

Systematix Sec. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202421 Oct 2024
SYSTEMATIX SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
SYSTEMATIX SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2024 Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Wednesday, 14 Th August 2024 Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting20 May 20243 May 2024
SYSTEMATIX SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting For Consideration And Approval Of The Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter/Year Ended 31St March 2024 Outcome Of Board Meeting- Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/05/2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
SYSTEMATIX SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter/Nine Months Ended 31St December 2023. Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31St December, 2023 Alongwith The Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Systematix Sec.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Systematix Securities Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.