|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|21 Oct 2024
|SYSTEMATIX SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|SYSTEMATIX SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2024 Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Wednesday, 14 Th August 2024 Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 May 2024
|3 May 2024
|SYSTEMATIX SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting For Consideration And Approval Of The Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter/Year Ended 31St March 2024 Outcome Of Board Meeting- Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|SYSTEMATIX SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter/Nine Months Ended 31St December 2023. Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31St December, 2023 Alongwith The Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
