Systematix Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.78
3.82
3.84
3.86
Net Worth
8.78
8.82
8.84
8.86
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.09
0.18
0.26
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
8.78
8.91
9.02
9.12
Fixed Assets
0.09
0.13
0.2
0.29
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.43
1.43
1.43
1.38
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.02
0.02
0.01
0
Networking Capital
0.33
0.4
0.45
0.31
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.53
0.55
0.56
0.54
Sundry Creditors
-0.19
-0.13
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
-0.02
-0.11
-0.23
Cash
0
0.04
0.17
0.04
Total Assets
1.87
2.02
2.26
2.02
