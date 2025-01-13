iifl-logo-icon 1
Systematix Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

9
(1.12%)
Jan 13, 2025|01:01:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5

5

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.78

3.82

3.84

3.86

Net Worth

8.78

8.82

8.84

8.86

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0.09

0.18

0.26

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

8.78

8.91

9.02

9.12

Fixed Assets

0.09

0.13

0.2

0.29

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.43

1.43

1.43

1.38

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.02

0.02

0.01

0

Networking Capital

0.33

0.4

0.45

0.31

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.53

0.55

0.56

0.54

Sundry Creditors

-0.19

-0.13

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.01

-0.02

-0.11

-0.23

Cash

0

0.04

0.17

0.04

Total Assets

1.87

2.02

2.26

2.02

